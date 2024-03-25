Softball takes series with Ohio State in first B1G weekend





Next game: at Purdue 29-3-2024 | 5:00 PM March. 29 (Fri) / 5:00 PM bee Purdue PISCATAWAY, NJ Rutgers softball earned its series victory over Ohio State on Sunday as the Scarlet Knights bounced back from game two to earn an 8-6 win in the finals. Game two continued in the top of the tenth, with the score tied at 8-8, after play was suspended due to darkness on Friday. However, the Scarlet Knights were unable to overcome the Buckeye's three runs to open the day, ultimately falling 11-9 in 10 innings despite two home runs from Morgan Smith and a career-high four RBIs of Maddie Lawson in the game. RU rebounded with an 8-6 victory in the finals to take the series victory in their first Big Ten weekend Katie Wingert closer to becoming the Scarlet Knights' all-time home run leader, Smith notched her third round-tripper of the series and Mattie Boyd called 10 Buckeyes on strikes in a complete game victory. Rutgers closes out the series and moves to 20-13 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play. Morgan Smith went 3-for-5 with two home runs, two RBIs and three runs scored. However, the senior Scarlet Knights picked up the loss and fell to 7-5. She threw 3.1 innings and gave up one earned run on five hits.

It was a 2-0 lead for Scarlet Knight at the end of two. Leilani Chavez started with a walk and Kayla Bock made it two on board with a double. a Maddie Lawson sacrifice fly scored Chavez for the first run of the game and Kyleigh sand collected an RBI with a single to center in scoring Bock.

RU added four more runs in the third. The bases got loaded when Bock was hit by a pitch, sending him in Morgan Smith and Lawson collected three more RBIs clearing the bases on a double to center.

The Scarlet Knights pulled within a run in the fifth. Lawson kicked off RU's at-bat with a double to left. reached third place at one Jillian Anderson Bunt and scored on a sandbag to the left.

Rutgers tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, leading off with a solo home run to right-center.

The score remained tied at 8-8 and moved into the top 10 when darkness crept into the complex and play was halted until Sunday. Ohio State opened the game in the top of the 10th by generating three runs on a hit and an error to take an 11-8 lead. With the bases loaded, Jasmyn Burns drove in a run with a walk. While RU prevented another Buckeye run at home from hitting its power with the next at-bat, OSU walked again and a passed ball put the visitors up 11-8.

Morgan Smith led on second from the 10th and recorded her second home run of the game and her 10th of the season, but it would be the only score the Scarlet Knights would get if the Buckeyes evened the series. Katie Wingert moved closer to becoming RU's all-time home run leader with a solo shot to lead off the second inning for her ninth long ball of the year. She now has 38 home runs in her “On The Banks” career and needs two more to tie the all-time record and three to break it.

It didn't take long for Rutgers to tie the game. Katie Wingert led off the bottom of the inning and went over the left field wall.

Both teams added a run in the sixth. Church had a solo home run to left field for the Buckeyes, while the Scarlet Knights led off with a Kyleigh sand double and plated the senior on a sacrifice fly to left by Smith. Both Morgan Smith And Maddie Lawson hit .556 (5-for-9) this weekend. Smith totaled three home runs, a double, a triple, six RBIs and six runs scored, while having a slugging percentage of 1.889. Lawson collected two doubles and five RBIs.

Mattie Boyd made three appearances and collected the complete game win for the series victory. In her 13.1 innings, she sent down 16 Buckeyes on strikes. Rutgers softball is back on the road for a three-game series at Purdue beginning on Friday, March. 29. Follow Rutgers softballFacebook,TweetAndInstagram. -RU-

