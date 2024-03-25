The 'greatest thing ever' in American cricket history will take place in two months

YOUAli Khan, star of the United States national cricket team, opened the week at the top of the Empire State Building, holding the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy to kick off a global trophy tour.

The tour's next stop after New York City took place Thursday at Space Center Houston, as 11 national team players toured the facility and took photos.

Everyone's dream is to lift that trophy, said team captain Monank Patel.

The tour, which is being held ahead of the 2024 World Cup in June, will continue across the Western Hemisphere in the coming weeks. The stops are Dallas, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo and Jamaica.

But Khan and his American teammates won't be jet-setting around the world. They will spend a lot of time in the Houston area over the next two months preparing for the most important sporting moments of their lives.

Playing in a World Cup is the biggest thing to ever happen to cricket in the US and it involves a lot of hard work and sacrifice, Khan said.

The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be the first time the United States will host a World Cup cricket event. The US is co-hosting with the West Indies.

But it is also the first time that the US plays in a World Cup. Since the first in 1975, there have been thirteen Men's Cricket World Cups, contested under the One Day International format. This is the ninth Men's T20 World Cup, held every two years.

The women's national cricket team has never competed in the Women's Cricket World Cups, first held in 1973, or the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

We are still trying to absorb everything, said Usman Rafiq, a Houston resident and national team player. Were all very enthusiastic. We were looking forward to it and seeing how we as a team can make an impact on this World Cup.

Tickets for the tournament are a hot item for fans. More than 3 million ticket applications were filled during the first week of February, when the ICC opened a public ballot for people to receive the first reward when purchasing tickets.

The United States games will take place in Grand Prairie in the Dallas-Fort Worth area; Broward County, FL; and Nassau County, NY The temporary stadium in Nassau County, which is being built exclusively for the World Cup, will seat 34,000 people.

While there will be no World Cup matches in the Houston area, the United States will host Canada and Bangladesh at the Prairie View Cricket Complex ahead of the international tournament for warm-up matches.

The US will play Canada five times a week in April before hosting Bangladesh in a three-match series in May.

The Americans are also currently holding a training camp at the facility. Patel said the first few days were spent practicing and now they are competing against each other. Khan said there are 30 players in training camp, and the squad will be reduced to 14 or 15 players ahead of the World Cup.

The U.S. will play four group stage matches at all three U.S. locations, including the World Cup opener against North American rival Canada in Grand Prairie. Their other opponents are world number 1 India, Pakistan and fifth-place Ireland. The US are ranked 23rd in the ICC's T20 world rankings.

It will be a unique tournament, Khan said. It will be great.

SOURCE: Houston Chronicle