Gators women's tennis continues its red-hot run with a fifth straight win

Florida freshman Qavia Lopez has been nothing short of a revelation this season.

The No. 1 recruit in the class of 2023 has been on an absolute tear lately, and that continued on Sunday.

The No. 109-ranked Lopez was moved to Court 3 as there were multiple changes to the UFs' singles lineup.

She was up for the task, however, as she dispatched Missouri senior Gabriela Martinez 6-0, 6-4.

Lopez's victory gave the No. 12 Gators (10-7, 5-2 SEC) the decisive point in their 4-0 victory over Missouri (4-15, 0-7 SEC).

The win was the Gators' fifth straight, and it came in dominant fashion.

In doubles, the Gators earned their fourth straight victory as Florida head coach Roland Thornqvist's adjusted lineup continues to be effective.

The match on Court 3 was a cakewalk for Florida sophomore Rachel Gailis and junior Bente Spee, who defeated the Mizzous team of sophomore Andrea Artimedi and junior Sophia McLellan 6-1.

The remaining two doubles matches were much more competitive, but the Gators ultimately won the doubles point on Court 1.

The pair of junior Alicia Dudeney and freshman Malwina Rowinska defeated the Mizzous No. 53 pair of junior Inah Canete and senior Mae Canete 6-4.

It was Dudeney and Rowinska's first win against a ranked team, moving the duo to 3-0 on the season.

Florida continued their momentum heading into singles, where they quickly picked up the three points needed to win the overall match.

Rowinska earned Florida's second point on Court 4, where she overwhelmed Missouri senior Roma Cardenas Miska to win in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0.

Then, No. 15 Gailis continued her red-hot month with yet another win, this time over Missouri's No. 117 M. Canete on Court 1.

Gailis won the match 6-2, 6-2, winning her team-high seventh SEC singles match of the season while continuing her six-match win streak.

Lopez went on to get the win for the Gators in the aforementioned match on Court 3.

The win moved Lopez to 10-2 overall on the season, and also improved her SEC singles record to 6-1.

Due to the fast finishing, a number of matches did not have a chance to finish.

The Court 2 doubles match between Florida graduate students Carly Briggs and Lopez and the Mizzous team of seniors Cardenas Rifka and Martinez was not completed, with the Gator duo leading 6-5 at the time of the finish.

Briggs and Lopez are 3-0 as a couple this season.

Meanwhile, in singles, the Court 2 match between Florida's No. 84 Briggs and Missouri's I. Canete ended in the second set, with the Tiger junior taking the first set.

On Court 5, the match between Florida's Spee and Missouri's Artimedi ended in the second set, with Artimedi one game away from securing the victory.

Florida will look to extend its win streak as they head home to host Mississippi State on Friday at 5 p.m.

Contact Max Bernstein at [email protected]. Follow him on X @maxbernstein23.