National titles for Hunter-Spivey, Wilson and Stacey – British Para Table Tennis

Jack Hunter-Spivey and Ross Wilson took honors in the Para classes at the Mark Bates Ltd Table Tennis England Senior National Championships in Nottingham, winning the Class 2-5 and Class 6-10 finals respectively, and at the Butterfly Welsh National Championships in Cardiff Joshua Stacey regained his Para Standing title.

For class 2-5

In Group 1, Jack Hunter-Spivey defeated Romain Simon 3-1 but was then frustrated by some great play from Chris Ryan, including a series of perfectly executed tetraloops as the former British wheelchair rugby captain fought back from 2-0 down to claim a win to claim. remarkable victory 3-2. With Simon beating Ryan 3-1, the group was decided on countback, with Hunter-Spivey advancing to the final.

In Group 2, after both Megan Shackleton and Simon Heaps had defeated Thomas Hepburn 3-0, it came down to the final match with Shackleton coming back from 10-6 to take the fourth 12-10 and beating Heaps 3-1.

In the final, Hunter-Spivey took the first 11-8 and although Shackleton fought hard and had chances at 10-8, a lucky net rope secured the set for Hunter-Spivey at 12-10, and he went on to complete a 3-0 win. 11-5.

Recognizing the strength of the opposition this year in an event he has dominated in the past, Hunter-Spivey said: I think Para table tennis is growing incredibly quickly not only in this country but around the world. For me personally, playing against different players in front of such an audience is a tribute to the progress of the sport and a credit to the way in which British sports and lottery funding has been supported and the work that British Para table tennis has done to to acquire a strong position. team and community around Para table tennis.

Hunter-Spivey and Shackleton will now both head to Poland for the final tournament of the Paralympic qualifying period.

If I do well, I have a good chance of being selected, Hunter-Spivey said, so we'll have to wait and see. But now I feel good and strong and well prepared. Winning a medal for your country at the Paralympic Games is the absolute pinnacle of what we do and if I can do it again it would be a great honor and a dream come true.

For grades 6-10

After playing excellently to reach the last 16 in the men's singles, defending champion Ashley Facey withdrew injured after beating Theo Bishop 3-1, meaning Ross Wilson was given a walkover and advanced to the final after beating Bishop with had defeated 3-0.

In Group 2, Aaron McKibbin came through with 3-0 wins against Max Flint and Billy Shilton and faced Wilson in the final. In a high quality match, Wilson took the first set 11-8, but McKibbin led 8-4 in the second before Wilson came back to take it 12-10 and was always in control in the third, with 11 -7 on his third set. match point.

We know each other so well, so it's always a tough match against Aaron, but a lot of fun, said Wilson, who regained the title he won in 2020. I think it's who can turn up and perform on the day and today luckily that was me.

After winning gold in the US and Italy this year, McKibbin is assured of qualification for the Paralympics, but Wilson also heads to Poland tomorrow in the hope of securing his place in Paris.

Qualifying is still quite difficult, he said, so hopefully everything goes well in Poland and we see what we can do in Paris.

An entertaining Para 2-5 showcase doubles match was won by Chris Ryan and Romain Simon. European silver medalists Hunter-Spivey and Shackleton looked in control at 2-1, but Ryan and Simon used smart tactical play to lead the fourth 12-10 and take the deciding set 11-7. In the Para 6-10 showcase doubles, Billy Shilton and Max Flint defeated Ross Wilson and Theo Bishop 3-1.

At the Butterfly Welsh National Championships, Joshua Stacey took gold in the Para 6-10 class, while Grace Williams took silver and Jacob Wicks bronze.