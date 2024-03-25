Sports
University of Minnesota Athletics
No. 9 Michigan State took home their second straight Big Ten title with a score of 197.600, while No. Michigan (197.225) finished third and Ohio State (197.050) rounded out the top four. Michigan State was the last team to compete and they won the Big Ten title on balance beam.
“The team was great today, really from start to finish,” Hansen said. “That was our best bars day of the season, we stuck every landing and it just kept going. Every event was so good. It's heartbreaking when you lose by such a small margin, but we leave this building better than we came in.” We're so proud of the girls today.”
Mya Hoeten tied for Big Ten titles on vault (9.975, second of her career), floor (9.950, third of her career) and uneven bars (9.925, first of her career). Overall, Hooten is a three-time Big Ten floor champion (2022-24), two-time vault champion (2023-24) and now uneven bars champion.
“I'm so proud of my team,” Hooten said. “Without them I would be nothing. They push me every day to be the best I can be. I'm just so happy and so blessed.”
Sophomore Sarah Moraw won her first Big Ten title with a 9.925 on the balance beam in front of her friends and family in her home state of Michigan.
“Honestly, I was impressed,” Moraw said. “It's an amazing experience. I couldn't have done it without my teammates and coaches. We talk so much about 'being history' and the people who came before us paved the way. To do this in front of all my friends and family was just great too.”
The Gophers started the night by posting their best bars score (49.375) of the season, higher than the 49.325 they posted at Alabama and Penn State. They continued their day with a 49.475 on beam and floor before finishing with a 49.225 on vault.
A program-record six Gophers made the Big Ten All-Championships team, including Gianna Gerdes, Mya Hoeten, Katie Horak, Sarah Moraw, Lauren Pearl And Ella Sirjord.
EVENTS DISTRIBUTION:
BARS
Minnesota posted a score of 49.375 on bars, a season best. Mya Hoeten anchored the group with a 9.925, tying her second-best score of her career and clinching the Big Ten title. Gianna Gerdes earned a 9.900 on the event, placing second Would be Johnson, Ella Sirjord And Jordyn Lyden earned 9.850s to round out the top five.
RAY
The Gophers earned their third-highest beam score of the season with a 49.475. Sarah Moraw just missed her career-high, going 9.925 to lead her team at the event. Her score was, of course, good enough to clinch the Big Ten title. Lauren Pearl, Katie Horak And Ella Sirjord were also great, with a total of 9,900. Emily Koch And Gianna Gerdes each earned 9,800s to complete the group. Pearl recorded a score of 9.900 or better for the second time in a row, while Horak achieved a score of 9.900 for the second time this season. After two rotations, Minnesota (98.800) ranked second, behind only Michigan State (98.950).
FLOOR
Minnesota followed in the third rotation with a 49.475 on floor. Mya Hoeten won her third consecutive Big Ten floor title with a 9.950 on floor in another sensational performance. Gianna Gerdes earned a 9.925, tying her career-high and finishing second for the Gophers. Leah Gonsiorowski And Lauren Pearl (9,875) finished in third place Emily Koch And Would be Johnson (9,850) completed fifth place.
SAFE
The 'U' finished the competition with a 49.225 on vault. Mya Hoeten tied for her second straight Big Ten vault championship with a 9.975 as Minnesota's anchor. Sarah Moraw was next and completed an excellent competition with a 9.875. Marissa Jencks And Gianna Gerdes (9,800) were higher the next time Sophia Nguyen (9,775) completed the top five.
B1G NOTES
Michigan State's Skyla Schulte took home the 2024 Big Ten all-around title with a 39.600, the program's first all-around champion. Schulte added a 9.950 on floor exercise to tie for first place with Minnesota's Mya Hoeten and Michigan duo Sierra Brooks and Gabby Wilson.
-It was a three-way tie for first place on the balance beam between Minnesota Sarah MorawTory Vetter of Ohio State and Baleigh Garcia of Michigan State, who all scored a 9.925.
-Brooks and Hooten shared a first place on vault with a score of 9.975. The duo repeated this by claiming first place on the uneven bars with a total of 9.925, before winning the floor exercise with a 9.950. The pair were joined by Wilson and Schulte in first place on floor exercise.
-By finishing on the podium three times, Brooks and Hooten marked the 18th and 19th time, respectively, in Big Ten Championship history that an individual has won three event titles in a single meet.
-A total of 39 gymnasts earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Championships Team thanks to their performances during Saturday's competition.
B1G ALL-CHAMPIONSHIPS TEAM:
Sierra Brooks, Mich
Mya HoetenMINN
Wise Kellerman, MSU
Czenge Bacskay, NEB
Arielle Ward, Illinois
Gianna GerdesMINN
Gabby Wilson, MICH
Carly Bauman, MICH
Skyla Schulte, ME
Olivia Zsarmani, MSU
Nikki Smith, MSU
Payton Harris, OSU
Nicole Riccardi, OSU
Emma Spence, NEB
Alexa Rothenbuescher, MD
Rhea LeBlanc, MD
Tory Vetter, OSU
Sarah MorawMINN
Baleigh Garcia, MSU
Lauren PearlMINN
Katie HorakMINN
Ella SirjordMINN
Jenna Mulligan, MICH
Carly Bauman, MICH
Madeline Komoroski, MD
Mia Takekawa, Illinois
Elle Beaufait, MSU
MaKayla Tucker, MSU
Gabrielle Stephen, MSU
Savannah Gonzalez, OSU
Ella Hodges, OSU
Bailey Libby, IOWA
Mrs. Fitzgibbon, ILL
Mia Townes, Illinois
Gabrielle Dildy, RUT
Amani Haring, PSU
Isabella Salcedo, PSU
Martina Comin, NEB
Sophia McClelland, NEB
NEXT ONE
Minnesota is waiting for the NCAA Regionals designation. The selection show is scheduled for Monday, March 25 at 11 a.m. CT on NCAA.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2024/3/23/gymnastics-big-ten-chamionships-recap
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- University of Minnesota Athletics
- “Modi for 2024” campaign in Australia to win support from Prime Minister and BJP
- Henry Cavill makes a rare appearance with his Hollywood girlfriend Natalie Viscuso as the pair are spotted leaving a London hotel
- No. 24 Men's Tennis Loses 4-1 Decision to No. 6 Arizona
- Doorbell 2nd generation wired live audio: choppy / Goes I…
- Three reportedly died after a 6.9 magnitude tremor in Sepik
- Trump faces hearing on Hush Money and bond deadline Monday
- UK's development power has declined since Foreign Office merger, watchdog says
- Maximizing the Function of Extension Agents, Head of West Kalimantan DISTPH Provides Coordination at BPP Bengkayang
- Frankie Muniz explains why he won't allow his son to become a child actor – NBC Connecticut
- National titles for Hunter-Spivey, Wilson and Stacey – British Para Table Tennis
- The number 20 has some meaning | Opinions