University of Minnesota Athletics

The University of Minnesota's No. 15 women's gymnastics team placed second at the 2024 Big Ten Championships with a score of 197.500.

No. 9 Michigan State took home their second straight Big Ten title with a score of 197.600, while No. Michigan (197.225) finished third and Ohio State (197.050) rounded out the top four. Michigan State was the last team to compete and they won the Big Ten title on balance beam.

“The team was great today, really from start to finish,” Hansen said. “That was our best bars day of the season, we stuck every landing and it just kept going. Every event was so good. It's heartbreaking when you lose by such a small margin, but we leave this building better than we came in.” We're so proud of the girls today.”

Mya Hoeten tied for Big Ten titles on vault (9.975, second of her career), floor (9.950, third of her career) and uneven bars (9.925, first of her career). Overall, Hooten is a three-time Big Ten floor champion (2022-24), two-time vault champion (2023-24) and now uneven bars champion.

“I'm so proud of my team,” Hooten said. “Without them I would be nothing. They push me every day to be the best I can be. I'm just so happy and so blessed.”

Sophomore Sarah Moraw won her first Big Ten title with a 9.925 on the balance beam in front of her friends and family in her home state of Michigan.

“Honestly, I was impressed,” Moraw said. “It's an amazing experience. I couldn't have done it without my teammates and coaches. We talk so much about 'being history' and the people who came before us paved the way. To do this in front of all my friends and family was just great too.”

The Gophers started the night by posting their best bars score (49.375) of the season, higher than the 49.325 they posted at Alabama and Penn State. They continued their day with a 49.475 on beam and floor before finishing with a 49.225 on vault.

A program-record six Gophers made the Big Ten All-Championships team, including Gianna Gerdes , Mya Hoeten , Katie Horak , Sarah Moraw , Lauren Pearl And Ella Sirjord .

EVENTS DISTRIBUTION:

BARS

Minnesota posted a score of 49.375 on bars, a season best. Mya Hoeten anchored the group with a 9.925, tying her second-best score of her career and clinching the Big Ten title. Gianna Gerdes earned a 9.900 on the event, placing second Would be Johnson , Ella Sirjord And Jordyn Lyden earned 9.850s to round out the top five.

RAY

The Gophers earned their third-highest beam score of the season with a 49.475. Sarah Moraw just missed her career-high, going 9.925 to lead her team at the event. Her score was, of course, good enough to clinch the Big Ten title. Lauren Pearl , Katie Horak And Ella Sirjord were also great, with a total of 9,900. Emily Koch And Gianna Gerdes each earned 9,800s to complete the group. Pearl recorded a score of 9.900 or better for the second time in a row, while Horak achieved a score of 9.900 for the second time this season. After two rotations, Minnesota (98.800) ranked second, behind only Michigan State (98.950).

FLOOR

Minnesota followed in the third rotation with a 49.475 on floor. Mya Hoeten won her third consecutive Big Ten floor title with a 9.950 on floor in another sensational performance. Gianna Gerdes earned a 9.925, tying her career-high and finishing second for the Gophers. Leah Gonsiorowski And Lauren Pearl (9,875) finished in third place Emily Koch And Would be Johnson (9,850) completed fifth place.

SAFE

The 'U' finished the competition with a 49.225 on vault. Mya Hoeten tied for her second straight Big Ten vault championship with a 9.975 as Minnesota's anchor. Sarah Moraw was next and completed an excellent competition with a 9.875. Marissa Jencks And Gianna Gerdes (9,800) were higher the next time Sophia Nguyen (9,775) completed the top five.

B1G NOTES

Michigan State's Skyla Schulte took home the 2024 Big Ten all-around title with a 39.600, the program's first all-around champion. Schulte added a 9.950 on floor exercise to tie for first place with Minnesota's Mya Hoeten and Michigan duo Sierra Brooks and Gabby Wilson.

-It was a three-way tie for first place on the balance beam between Minnesota Sarah Moraw Tory Vetter of Ohio State and Baleigh Garcia of Michigan State, who all scored a 9.925.

-Brooks and Hooten shared a first place on vault with a score of 9.975. The duo repeated this by claiming first place on the uneven bars with a total of 9.925, before winning the floor exercise with a 9.950. The pair were joined by Wilson and Schulte in first place on floor exercise.

-By finishing on the podium three times, Brooks and Hooten marked the 18th and 19th time, respectively, in Big Ten Championship history that an individual has won three event titles in a single meet.

-A total of 39 gymnasts earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Championships Team thanks to their performances during Saturday's competition.

B1G ALL-CHAMPIONSHIPS TEAM:

Sierra Brooks, Mich

Mya Hoeten MINN

Wise Kellerman, MSU

Czenge Bacskay, NEB

Arielle Ward, Illinois

Gianna Gerdes MINN

Gabby Wilson, MICH

Carly Bauman, MICH

Skyla Schulte, ME

Olivia Zsarmani, MSU

Nikki Smith, MSU

Payton Harris, OSU

Nicole Riccardi, OSU

Emma Spence, NEB

Alexa Rothenbuescher, MD

Rhea LeBlanc, MD

Tory Vetter, OSU

Sarah Moraw MINN

Baleigh Garcia, MSU

Lauren Pearl MINN

Katie Horak MINN

Ella Sirjord MINN

Jenna Mulligan, MICH

Carly Bauman, MICH

Madeline Komoroski, MD

Mia Takekawa, Illinois

Elle Beaufait, MSU

MaKayla Tucker, MSU

Gabrielle Stephen, MSU

Savannah Gonzalez, OSU

Ella Hodges, OSU

Bailey Libby, IOWA

Mrs. Fitzgibbon, ILL

Mia Townes, Illinois

Gabrielle Dildy, RUT

Amani Haring, PSU

Isabella Salcedo, PSU

Martina Comin, NEB

Sophia McClelland, NEB

NEXT ONE

Minnesota is waiting for the NCAA Regionals designation. The selection show is scheduled for Monday, March 25 at 11 a.m. CT on NCAA.com.