Women's tennis beats Bucknell on senior day





Next game: Army 30-3-2024 | 10:00 March 30 (Sat) / 10:00 am Army History ANNAPOLIS, MD. The Navy women's tennis team (19-5, 3-0 PL) remained undefeated in Patriot League play with another win on Sunday afternoon, earning a 6-1 Senior Day victory over Bucknell (8-9, 0-2 PL ) yielded. the Tose Family Tennis Center. After honoring seniors Stella Ribaudo And Samantha Johannes the Midshipmen scored in doubles before winning five of six singles matches, including juniors Emily Tannenbaum resetting a pair of program records to win their sixth straight game. Tannenbaum and freshmen Julia Lee Paired for the second day in a row, Navy quickly got on the board in doubles, scoring a 6-0 victory over No. 3 Bison pairing Mirra Manolov and Anna Lajos. Continuing the sequence, the junior duo of Kate Lee And Parvathi Shanker defeated Madison Sebulsky and Caroline Marcus 6-2 on the second court, while Johns and sophomores Sia Chaudry in first place held off a late push from Whitney King and Abigail Platt for a 6-4 victory to complete the doubles sweep. In singles play, Tannenbaum put King in top position and posted a 6-1, 6-1 win, setting Navy's single-season record for singles wins and career program record for wins in singles were set to zero. Shortly after, Kate Lee recorded a 6-1, 6-0 victory against fifth-ranked Manolov, putting Navy on the brink of victory, while freshman Makaila Cheng at No. 6 sealed Navy's victory by beating Marcus 6-2, 6-2. Chaudry played on to beat Platt on the third court 6-0, 6-2, and Johns defeated Lajos on the second court with a 6-4, 6-2 final, but Bucknell took his only point of the match. as Tyne Miller posted a 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 win over Ribaudo in the No. 4 matchup. Coach Keith Puryear Comments “It was a very solid weekend for the ladies. We feel we are doing a great job in every match. The ladies are open to coaching advice and are looking to implement the suggested tactics successfully in matches, with two big matches coming up .the next two weeks.” Match notes Navy moved to 17-2 in the all-time series with Bucknell.

Tannenbaum's singles victory marked her 30th of the campaign, resetting the program's single-season record of 29, set by Amanda Keller in 2015 and matched by Tannenbaum last season.

The win over King also gave Tannenbaum 34 career victories at the No. 1 singles positions, surpassing the previous program record of 33 set by Keller from 2014 to 2018.

Chaudry has the best current winning streak, claiming her last six singles matches. Next one Navy will host the rival Army in the 2024 Star Match on Saturday, March 30. Opening service between the Mids and Black Knights is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://navysports.com/news/2024/3/24/womens-tennis-beats-bucknell-on-senior-day.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos