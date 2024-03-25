Gophers men's hockey plays Nebraska Omaha in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Sioux Falls





The road to St. Paul for the Gophers men's hockey team passes through South Dakota, and to reach the NCAA Frozen Four for a third straight season at the Xcel Energy Center, they will have to beat Nebraska Omaha and possibly Boston University in Sioux Falls. . The NCAA announced the field and pairings for the hockey tournament on Sunday, placing Minnesota as the No. 2 seed in the Sioux Falls Regional. The Gophers (22-10-5) will play No. 3 seed Nebraska Omaha (23-12-4) in a regional semifinal at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Top-seeded Boston University (26-9-2) will play No. 4 seed Rochester Institute of Technology (27-10-2) in the other semifinal at 4 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPNU. This will be the fourth straight year the Gophers have qualified for the NCAA tournament under coach Bob Motzko. They reached a regional final in 2021, the Frozen Four semifinals in 2022 in Boston and the national championship game last year in Tampa, where they fell 3-2 in overtime to Quinnipiac. No. 1 overall seed Boston College (31-5-1) will play Michigan Tech (19-14-6) in the Providence Regional, which will be played Friday and Sunday. No. 2 seed Wisconsin (26-11-2) faces No. 3 Quinnipiac (26-9-2) in Providence's other semifinal. In the Springfield, Mass., Regional on Thursday and Saturday, No. 1 seed Denver (28-9-3) meets Massachusetts (20-13-3), and No. 2 Maine (23-11-2) plays No. 2. 3Cornell (6/21/6). In the Maryland Heights, Mo., Regional on Friday and Sunday, No. 1 seed Michigan State (24-9-3) faces No. 4 Western Michigan (21-15-1) and No. 2 North Dakota (26- 11-2) meets No. 4 Michigan (21-14-3). The Gophers have played both Nebraska Omaha and Boston University in the NCAA tournament in recent years. In 2021, Minnesota defeated the Mavericks 7-2 in a regional semifinal in Loveland, Colorado. Last year the Gophers topped the Terriers 6-2 in the national semifinals. Nebraska Omaha received an at-large bid to the tournament after falling 4-1 to Denver in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff title game on Saturday in St. Paul. The Mavericks have been one of the better teams in the country lately, going 12-3-2 since Jan. 26. UNO scores an average of 2.95 goals per match (31st nationally) and concedes 2.79 per match (25th nationally). Boston University lost 6-2 to Boston College on Saturday night in the Hockey East tournament championship and earned an at-large NCAA bid. The Terriers score an average of 4.05 goals per match (fourth nationally) and concede 2.41 (seventh). Rochester Institute of Technology won the Atlantic Hockey Association tournament to secure its NCAA berth. The Tigers average 3.92 goals per game (sixth nationally) and concede 2.31 (fifth). This will be the Gophers' 41st NCAA Tournament appearance, which is largely tied with Michigan. They have reached the Frozen Four 23 times and won five titles. The Frozen Four will be played April 11 and 13 at the Xcel Center. This will be the fourth time for the Frozen Four at that location, and each previous time a team from the University of Minnesota has won the title. The Gophers defeated Maine 4-3 in overtime in 2002, Minnesota Duluth topped Michigan 3-2 in overtime in 2011 for their first national championship, and the Bulldogs defeated Notre Dame 2-1 for the title in 2018 . The Gophers are the only Minnesota team to advance to the NCAA tournament, ending a five-year streak for the state with at least three teams in the tournament. In 2021, all five Division I Minnesota teams made the tournament. They each won at least one game, and St. Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota State Mankato all reached the Frozen Four. The Minnesota athletic department will receive a limited number of regional tickets. Season ticket holders can request tickets for the tournament through their Gopher Ticketing Account, and the deadline to request tickets is Monday at 4 p.m. The general public can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.

