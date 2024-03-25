Sreeja Akula takes the WTT Feeder Beirut II women's singles title





World No. 47 Sreeja Akula captured the WTT Feeder Beirut II women's singles title on Sunday evening by beating Sarah De Nutte in the final at Al Kawthar Secondary School in Lebanon. Sreeja, who dominated the match from the start, clinched her second international title after recovering from losing the opening match to win the match 3-1 (6-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-9) won. 33 minutes. In January this year, Sreeja won her maiden title when she lifted the WTT Feeder Corpus Christi women's singles title in Texas, USA. The 25-year-old from Hyderabad had then defeated the world number 1. 46 Lily Zhang of the USA, three-time Olympian, 3-0 (11-6, 18-16, 11-5) in the final, which lasted just over 30 minutes. Ahead of winning her second international crown in Lebanon, Sreeja eased past Daniela Fonseca of Cuba in the Round of 32 with a comfortable 3-0 win before beating Indian paddler Archana Kamath 3-1. In the quarter-finals, against world number 1 Chinese Taipei. 63 Liu Hsing-Yin, Sreeja played the toughest match of the tournament, with the Indian making a smooth start to claim the opening match before losing the next two and relinquishing the lead. Sreeja then showed her tough play by trying her best to win the next two games by big margins. Sreeja had won the match 11-4, 3-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-6. In the semi-finals she played with number one in the world. 36 Suh Hyo Won in a 3-1 win to reach the final. Sreeja, who also fought for the women's doubles title along with Diya Chitale, lost 3-1 (4-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6) to China's Doo Hoi Kem and Hong Kong's Zhu Chengzhu in the final. final earlier on Sunday. Meanwhile, Poymantee Baisya and Akash Pal stunned India's top rowers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra to win the mixed doubles title. Baisya-Pal defeated Sathiyan-Batra 3-1 (11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 11-0) in the final. In the men's doubles final, an all-India battle, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar defeated compatriots Mudit Dani and Akash Pal 3-1 (11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6). last.

