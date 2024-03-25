Triple double! WA makes history with its third straight Shield crown

Cameron Gannon lights Tasmania on fire as he watches a dominant win in the final minutes of day four thanks to a screamer from Joel Paris

Western Australia v Tasmania | Sheffield Shield Final | Day 4

Western Australia has soared to a history-making triple-double of domestic titles after Tasmania crumbled in the final session of the fourth day to confirm a massive 377-run defeat at the WACA Ground.

Joel Paris took a hanger in gully to give Cameron Gannon his fifth wicket of the innings as the Tigers were bowled out for just 160 with about 10 minutes of play remaining on Sunday.

Tasmania had been given a nominal 538 to win in the final four sessions of the competition, but lasted only one as WA's three-peat first-class crowns were clinched with a day to spare.

Gannon torches Tigers to lead defeat in fourth innings

The visitors' meek surrender belied the team's vast improvements under captain Jordan Silk, who top-scored with 46 as his side were bundled out within just 41 overs.

But the moment belonged to the West Australians, who celebrated their third consecutive season of capturing both the four- and one-day men's domestic titles with gusto.

It is the first time this has ever been achieved, further cementing WA's reputation as the standout state in Australian cricket.

Screamer! Joel Paris celebrates after his game-winning catch // Getty

“You have been the reference team for the past three seasons and you fully deserve this season as well,” Silk said of his opponents during the post-match presentation.

Their captain for their last two Shield titles, Sam Whiteman, was named player of the match for his first innings 104.

“It's just nice to take a step forward in big games,” said Whiteman, who also scored in the 2021/22 Shield final. “It means a lot to this group and I feel lucky to be a part of it.”

After Whiteman also led WA to a hat-trick of 50-over Marsh Cup titles in Sydney last month, this latest first-class crown will mean they will have won eight of the last nine domestic men's trophies, with Perth Scorchers also winning the previous two KFC BBL Championships in 2022 and 2023.

WA's extended playing group and staff celebrate their third straight title // Getty

Adam Voges coached all eight titles.

“What an incredible group of people,” Voges said.

“To our players: you have done everything we have asked of you this year. You continue to push each other, you continue to strive to be better, but above all you continue to believe in each other and you continue to do the little things.

“If you have a group of people who can do that day in and day out, you can make special things happen.”

After Hilton Cartwright (94) and the hosts' tenacious lower order knocked the Tigers out of the game early on day four, WA's new star pair Gannon (5-23) and Paris (1-39) left the visitors reeling. at 3-26.

Cartwright 'saved', but is six short of Shield's final ton

But Paris's most memorable contribution was his last, when he dived full length to the right of an Iain Carlisle edge to seal victory and spark joyous celebrations.

Gannon's performance also included sending off Matthew Wade (3) for the second time in the match for single digits, in what the veteran has confirmed will be his last first-class appearance.

Silk threatened to send the match to a fifth day before Josh Inglis took a sharp catch from a slim lead created by Charlie Stobo.

The Tigers' perseverance that had taken them to the decider deserted them as their inevitable defeat approached, with both Jake Doran (31) and the competition's leading run-scorer Beau Webster (19) scoring straightforward catches.

The latter came in a Gannon over that saw him claim two wickets in three balls, while off-spinner Corey Rochiccioli (3-55) took his match wicket tally to seven and put WA within striking distance of victory.

WA's 161-run advantage in the first innings meant Tasmania faced a huge challenge in fighting their way back into the match, with Cartwright's 206-ball knock supported by contributions from tail-enders Gannon (42) and Paris (26). .

Cartwright resumed play with his side just three wickets behind and with a lead of 382 runs. He continued a strong display with the bat as he edged towards a century, but Beau Webster was determined to keep his side in the hunt.

Screamer, drop, bad luck and more: Webster's wild session

The Sheffield Shield player of the season took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Cartwright's partner Aaron Hardie (for 46) before the normally rock-solid slipper set up a sitter at Cooper Connolly's second slip.

It came in an extraordinary passage of play for Webster, who was directly involved in all but two of WA's seven wickets on day four, with another denied in head-scratching fashion.

After Inglis was nicked to Gabe Bell armed with the second new ball, Webster compensated for his fumble by catching Connolly in exactly the same spot before rattling Cartwright's off stump at his medium pace, leaving both bails somehow on their remained in place.

No matter, the towering right-armer sent another back to Cartwright to trap him six runs short of a century, before ending a nasty 42-run ninth-wicket stand by catching Paris in gully.

He then switched to off-spin and trapped Gannon lbw for 42, his fourth wicket for the match.

