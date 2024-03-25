What to expect from BYU's running backs next season Deseret News

According to running backs coach Harvey Unga, BYU's running back corps will likely remain unchanged heading into the next session of transfer portal action.

As the final week of spring training comes to a close, Unga said his scholarships are all filled and there has been no discussion of additions by head coach Kalani Sitake or offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

But things can stay the same until they no longer exist.

Unga said BYU's offense has been involved in many adjustments and additions to get more out of the roster, much of which has been done with input from new coaches TJ Woods and tight end coach Keith Gilbright, who have a good rapport with Roderick.

It was fun. We got Jake Retzlaff back and Gerry Bohanon. I think A-Rod was able to explore a lot of things, try a lot of different and new things. “We enjoyed it, even though it's spring ball and we're competing against the same guys every day, scheming against our own team and at some point it's hard, but it was fun,” Unga said.

BYU returns freshman sensation LJ Martin, Miles Davis, Hinkley Ropati, USU transfer Enock Navahine, Jovesa Damuni, Siona Moa and Pokalua Haunga.

When Unga set BYU's fastest record in his day, his coach, Lance Reynolds, tried to protect Unga from nagging injuries by monitoring his practice reps throughout the week so he would be available on race day.

BYU has found playing in the Big 12 to be physically taxing, but Unga believes it has the players who can handle this upcoming second year in the Big 12.

Still, he will be careful and keep an eye on their workload.

I am so grateful for the way Coach Reynolds took care of me. Some days I could barely walk (soft tissue strain in the groin and bruises). He let me do everything I could do, but he took everything I brought on game day. I'm going to do the same with these guys. They compete against crazy monsters every week. “I challenged them and they responded during offseason training to prepare,” he said.

Unga said he wants all his backs to be players in control. I don't care what the package looks like, I want them to be able to sit in it and play. I don't want a player for this package and a player for that package who just tells the defense what's going to happen. If all our backs can play every down in any formation, that will give us an edge and everything will look the same personnel-wise.

Unga said for the most part, his back is healthy. Ropati missed most of last season due to injury, as did Davis and Martin.

They have the normal bumps and bruises you get in the spring, but nothing serious, he said.

Unga likes what he has seen from new offensive line coach Woods.

He had extensive experience with successful lines of attack and executing attacks in different systems. He knows his stuff. He understands the game and has the ability to connect with our players, teach and get the most out of them. There were a couple of guys we were on the fence about and he's come in and turned them into players we want to put in there. It was fun to watch him coach them, he said.

Unga said Woods has done a great job replacing Darrell Funk.

He has good balance. He is tough on them and will tackle them, but he knows when to back off. He knows when to make sure they are pushed, but he doesn't kill them. He holds them accountable no matter who it is, from Conner Pay to any of the others. No one is pardoned because of who they are, everyone is treated the same.

BYU's first year in the Big 12 was a mixed bag. Part of the biggest struggle was BYU's run game and run blocking up front.

Unga believes these issues have been addressed this spring and will pay off in the fall.

That's the plan. They stick to it.

It is also the biggest challenge.