Notebook: Lady Vols tennis falls to No. 8 Georgia | Tennis

It was a tough afternoon in Knoxville for Lady Vols tennis as they lost 4-1 to Georgia. The No. 22 Lady Vols (11-6, 3-4 SEC) fell short against the No. 8 Bulldogs (12-3, 7-0).

While it's another tough loss to add to their record, Tennessee didn't go down without a fight.

There were strong expectations from the start as the Lady Vols secured the doubles point. However, the Lady Vols couldn't find a way to win.

Here are three lessons from the loss.

Tennessee's schedule isn't getting any easier

This mid-season match marks the start of a tough upcoming schedule. The Lady Vols will spend the remainder of the season preparing for SEC opponents. That said, it's crucial for the Lady Vols to figure out what their next steps will be.

We need to make a change, said head coach Alison Ojeda. There are only so many times you can knock on a door before a team has to decide they're ready to move on, and these guys aren't ready to move on right now.

The conference loss to Georgia is very tough on the program. It reflects how close the Lady Vols come to beating an SEC opponent, as they did in their previous matchup against No. 14 Texas A&M.

This isn't a tennis thing, Ojeda said. You just have to decide if you are ready to take it a step further when necessary and finish. That's what we need to focus on.

The Lady Vols will travel to the state of Alabama to compete in a quick weekend of games against Auburn on Friday, March 29 and at Alabama on Sunday, March 31.

Giving up costs Tennessee games

Although the Lady Vols started off strong with the doubles point, it was not enough to ultimately leave the field with a victory.

There were a few areas where Tennessee fell short today, but the area that stood out the most was not fighting to the end.

I know we won the doubles point, Ojeda said. But even in doubles we just don't step on the gas, we do the right things and then suddenly we give up and that can add up to nine places, the six singles and three doubles.

No matter how far into the season, Ojeda expects nothing but determination as Tennessee competes.

You can't afford to slow down against anyone, Ojeda said. Especially these teams that were played against.

Lady Vols need to develop mental toughness

As the singles events progressed, court by court, the Lady Vols gave the Bulldogs their points to secure the win. It was clear that this was the result of the emotional and mental strain that the sport brings.

This sport is incredibly mentally tough, Ojeda said. And so if you're not ready to take it on and go to war with it, then it will eat you alive.

Throughout the match there was mental fatigue on both sides, but that is part of the game. In the end, it came down to who wanted it more and who was willing to fight against emotional and physical exhaustion.

Ojeda believes mental toughness will better equip the Lady Vols in their upcoming games to close out the regular season. From now on, she will take it one match at a time to ensure that every minute of preparation counts.

To be honest, if it was within the rules, we could practice in five minutes, Ojeda said, because what these guys need to do is practice where they feel the way they feel right now.