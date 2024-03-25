Rossendale School Partnership table tennis match





Graham runs PE lessons and after-school club table tennis sessions at primary and secondary schools through Rossendale School Sports Partnership. The sport is particularly strong at All Saints Catholic High School in Rawtenstall, where the Year 5 and 6 boys' and girls' competitions were held. School games organizer Nathan Bibby said: 40 girls and 40 boys registered and they came from 20 of the 31 primary schools in Rossendale. For each competition we formed eight groups of five and played round robin games, with the winner of each group advancing to the quarter-finals. Sports directors of All Saints refereeing matches in the group stage and the final, semi-final and third place play-off were chaired by All Saints Head of PE Martin Parkes, Graham and Trevor Elkington, a director of the Kay Street Baptist Table Tennis Club in Rawtenstall . Graham has been coaching for 15 years but only recently retired and has been impressed by the level of young players. He runs a regular club at St Saviors Primary School in Bacup and two former pupils now play table tennis in the competition, Josh and Mollie McClean, and as last year's table tennis winner, All Saints Year 7 student Mollie presented the trophy to this year's winner and also helped referee. Graham said: I played in the local league and in the early 1970s I was number two in Lancashire Juniors and tested for England. It's great to teach kids because it's a minority sport and they get to play a sport that they normally can't play. “There have been quite a few from the school clubs who have joined Kay Street Baptist club, Hyndburn, and played for Lancashire. Sometimes when I go to schools there are no table tennis tables, so we use two desks pushed together and a net attached between them. Trevor said: “It has been a privilege to work with the RSSP over the last few years and the annual table tennis competition for primary school pupils held at All Saints was a highlight. Some of the young players have become part of a table tennis coaching program at Kay Street TTC, where they have worked with me to progress from beginners to players in the local East Lancashire Table Tennis League, where Kay Street currently has four youth teams competing. I witnessed a match between one of our juniors aged 10 and a nice gentleman who had just turned 90. They competed on equal terms with the 90-year-old, winning 11:8 in the fifth games. There are few sports that can unite across an age difference of 80 years and so our young players from Rossendale are truly learning a skill that will last a lifetime.” The winners of the local competition were: Boys: 1. Sam from St Peters, 2. George from St Pauls, 3. Harry from Waterfoot Girls: 1. Evelyn, St Pauls, 2. Lola, St James the Less, 3. Gianella, Waterfoot.

