University of Minnesota Athletics





Pharrell Payne finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, and three other players reached double figures, but Minnesota (19-15) saw its season end with a 76-64 loss to top-seeded Indiana State (30-6) in the second round of the competition. the NIT at the Hulman Center. finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, and three other players reached double figures, but Minnesota (19-15) saw its season end with a 76-64 loss to top-seeded Indiana State (30-6) in the second round of the competition. the NIT at the Hulman Center. Payne made 7 of 13 field goals and scored nine of his team-high 16 points in the second half as Minnesota fought back from an 18-point first-half deficit to pull within three points with 11:46 remaining. But every time the Gophers made a run at the Sycamores, they had an answer in a game where they never trailed. Mike Mitchell Jr. finished with 13 points, Cam Christie had 12 points and five rebounds, Elijah Hawkins had 10 points, and Dawson Garcia added a team-high 12 rebounds, six points and two blocked shots. Hawkins, who had 15 assists in the Gophers' first-round win at Butler, was limited to a season-low one assist before leaving the game with an injury in the second half. He finishes his junior season with a school record total of 247 assists, surpassing Marcus Carr's previous school record by 40 assists. Minnesota trailed 9-8 early before a 9-0 run by the Sycamores put them ahead by 10. Trailing 18-10, Garcia was whistled for his second personal foul and was subsequently assessed a technical foul, leaving him with three early errors and had to be left on the bench. errors. With Garcia and his seven rebounds out of the game, Indiana State went on a 15-5 run to build its largest lead at 33-15 with 4:55 remaining in the half. Minnesota countered with an 8-2 run behind back-to-back three-pointers from Christie and Hawkins and a five-foot hook past Parker Fox . The Gophers continued their run with a layup from Payne and an 18-foot jumper from Mitchell Jr., cutting the deficit to 35-27. Minnesota had chances to get even closer, but struggles at the free throw line and a shot clock violation kept that from happening, and the Sycamores took a 38-28 lead into the locker room. Payne led the Gophers with seven points and five rebounds at the break, while Hawkins had seven points and Christie and Fox each added five points. Garcia got the Gophers going with seven boards despite his foul trouble. Minnesota made five of its last seven field goal attempts and finished the first half 11 of 28 (.393). The Gophers had a 20-12 rebounding advantage at halftime, but committed nine turnovers and were just 4 of 10 at the free throw line. Indiana State opened the second half with a 6-2 run to extend the lead to 14 points, but the Gophers got a three-point play from Payne and a deep three-pointer from Hawkins to get within 44-36. Indiana State answered with an 8-2 run, including a four-point play, to extend the lead to 52-38 with 14:38 remaining. The Gophers continued to battle, getting a 15-foot jumper from Christie, a three from the top of the key from Mitchell Jr., and a pair of free throws from Garcia to get within seven points with 13:19 left. Minnesota's run grew to 11-0 after a Payne layup and an 18-foot jumper from the top of the key by Christie, cutting ISU's lead to 52-49. A 12-3 run by the Sycamores extended the lead to 64-52 with 8:59 remaining, but Mitchell Jr. knocked down a deep three from the top of the key, making it a nine-point game. But Indiana State extended its lead to as many as 15 points late and advanced to host Cincinnati in a quarterfinal. Minnesota finishes the season with 19 wins, which is a 10-game improvement over its 2022-2023 season total.

