The 'prince' who used his diplomatic skills to serve cricket – Newspaper

WHEN he was sixteen, Shaharyar Khan gave up a crown that rightfully belonged to him out of love for Pakistan. Begum Abida Sultan, the crown princess of the culturally rich and beautiful state of Bhopal with its nineteen-gun salute, was his mother, and President Ayub Khan, ever attentive, told the princess she was free to go back to Bhopal to reclaim her heritage .
The princess turned to her son, who was categorical: he would remain Pakistani until his death.
Diplomat, author and sportsman Nawabzada Mohammad Shaharyar Khan, who died on Saturday, was born on March 29, 1934 in Afghanistan's Mirazikhel dynasty of Bhopal.
He was the son of Suraya Jah and Nawab Gauhar-i-Taj, her mother's royal titles in an extraordinary dynastic phenomenon in which four women, known as begums, had successively ruled the country, managed to survive and contribute to the Indo-Islamic culture in the chaos of the country. the post-Mughal, pre-British era.
Most remarkably, the state maintained harmony between Hindus and Muslims even though 90 percent of the population was Hindu and the state was surrounded by Marhatta fiefs.
Shaharyar attended school at Dhera Dun, Cambridge and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Boston, where he received an education that prepared him for an eventful career in the Pakistani Foreign Service, which he joined in 1957 and in 1994 after 37 years retired as Minister of Foreign Affairs. .
Those who worked with him say Shaharyar conducted diplomacy and sporting affairs with royal grace. Diplomacy was in his blood, as Abida himself had served as Pakistan's ambassador to Brazil and Chile.
His homeschooling was rigorous, starting early in the morning with lessons in the Holy Quran, Urdu, Islamic studies, mathematics, geography, history, science, handwriting, art and music, and the governess learned English in addition to manners, especially towards the opposite. sex.
He loved sports, because as his mother says in her memoirs, he saw her playing outdoor games from morning to evening. However, he hated horse riding because it required getting up at five in the morning and his big feet got stuck in the riding breeches. He came of age proverbially when he shot his first tiger at the age of 10.
Although his mother was often identified as a rebellious princess, Shaharyar himself was a conformist through and through, as his dazzling personality exuded all the sophistication and panache that comes with being a prince. Abida noted in her memoirs that even as a child he exuded a kind of innate dignity and developed a way of dealing with people, family elders, servants, sentries and villagers, with great sensitivity and with perfect manners. There is no doubt that he honed these childhood qualities to perfection when he became a diplomat.
Not only did he have diplomatic posts in sought-after places like Geneva, New York, Paris and London, but also in the country of sorrow Rwanda, where he was the UN special representative to report on one of the most gruesome African massacres of the twentieth century. However, his true account of the Rwandan tragedy is his book The Shallow Graves of Rwanda.
It consists of a diary he kept in which he recorded the events he witnessed in the African country, and is considered the most authoritative account of the massacre in Rwanda. He was shocked that the UN and the world community did not recognize that a genocide took place and therefore gave it the form of a book to preserve the history of the massacre for posterity, as he feared that the tragedy could disappear from public memory .
Of the many books he wrote, The Begums of Bhopal was a monumental project he undertook after retiring from the diplomatic service. Until then there was no standard family history, and he admits in his preface that what the ruler-begums wrote had conveniently left out the lost battles, the abdication of sovereignty, and the shortcomings of their own character.
He personally worked hard to gather facts hidden or forgotten in the archives of Bhopal, Delhi and London, and managed to obtain valuable documents, including secret memos. However, he admitted that his book should not be considered an authentic history of Bhopal.
His third book was about cricket, his passion. He was manager of the Pakistan team in 1999 and later chairman of the cricket board from 2003 to 2007. He co-authored, with Shashi Tharoor, Shadows Across the Playing Field: 60 Years of India-Pakistan Cricket, a book that reflects on the relationship between cricket and politics in the subcontinent. In his introduction, David Page calls cricket Shaharyar's first love and says his diplomatic skills were at the service of cricket.
Shaharyar not only played cricket, Page says, he also exerted influence on the cricket board, both domestically and internationally.
The book includes Shaharyar's childhood memories of the pre-Partition Pentagonular series in Bombay and the 1933-34 Bodyline series, which was the first time 'it's not cricket' became a phrase. This led Shaharyar, says Page, to write about the challenge that cricket has faced since then: how to preserve the values of the game in a world where winning has become so much more important.
The writer is Dawn's External Ombudsman and an author
Published in Dawn, March 25, 2024
