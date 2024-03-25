Sports
'Cuse 4-star recruits skyrocket in new 2026 national rankings
In recent days, several four-star recruits from Syracuse in the class of 2026 have seen their national rankings rise.
Not long ago, Rivals.com updated its national ratings for the second cycle, while On3 published its first set of rankings for this class.
A group of high school sophomores receiving scholarship offers or interest from the Orange's new coaching staff, led by head coach Fran Brown, find themselves in the top 300 nationwide in these updates from On3 and Rivals.com.
The list below is not intended to be exhaustive as the 'Cuse has offered scholarships to many high school seniors in 2026. I should add that some of these Orange targets have the 'Cuse as a visiting destination this spring during their respective recruiting processes.
Lucas Waffles
Four-star edge
The Hun School of Princeton in Princeton, NJ
To3: NO
Rivals.com: No. 59
Darius Gray
Four-star offensive lineman
St. Christopher's School in Richmond, Virginia.
Op3: no. 113
Rivals.com: No. 42
Javanese Mallory
Four-star running back
West Boca Raton Community High School in Boca Raton, Florida.
Op3: no. 226
Rivals.com: No. 109
Carter Scruggs
Four-star offensive tackle
Loudoun County High School in Leesburg, Virginia.
Op3: no. 123
Rivals.com: No. 118
Zion Elee
Four-star edge
Joppatowne High School in Joppatowne, Maryland.
Op3: no. 7
Rivals.com: No. 166
Dyzier Carter
Four-star wide receiver
Woodberry Forest School in Woodberry Forest, Va.
Op3: no. 92
Rivals.com: No. 191
Faizon Brandon
Four-star quarterback
Grimsley Senior High School in Greensboro, NC
Op3: no. 12
Rivals.com: NO
Derek Zammit
Three-star quarterback
DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, NJ
Op3: no. 259
Rivals.com: NO
Marquez Wimberly
Three-star athlete/running back
Nazareth Area High School in Nazareth, Pennsylvania.
Op3: no. 237
Rivals.com: NO
Demetrius Samuel Jr.
Four-star athlete
Heritage High School in Palm Bay, Florida.
Op3: no. 77
Rivals.com: NO
Shahn Alston
Four-star running back
Thomas W. Harvey High School in Painesville, Ohio
Op3: no. 75
Rivals.com: NO
Syracuse football coaches are still looking to make their first verbal commitment in the 2026 cycle, though the majority of players in this class likely still have a long way to go in their recruitment.
The Orange have made at least five verbal commitments so far in 2025 and have done a fantastic job in 2024, landing multiple four-star prospects among high school prospects and college transfers.
|
Sources
2/ https://insidetheloudhouse.com/posts/syracuse-football-cuse-4-star-recruits-skyrocket-in-new-2026-national-rankings-01hspfd087f5
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey heads for local elections as Erdogan seeks to avenge 2019 defeat – World
- THIS 'Animal' actor reveals he's attracted to Triptii Dimri; expresses his desire to go out with her |
- 'Cuse 4-star recruits skyrocket in new 2026 national rankings
- 'PM Modi is making Congress corrupt': Jairam Ramesh on changing Naveen Jindal's BJP | Latest news India
- 'Smile Maker' Actor Stokes Visits Jacksonville
- Jason Derulo Talks 'Nu King' Tour, AI, Haiti, That Meme, and Fashion
- There is no tsunami risk from a 5.2 magnitude earthquake News
- China, “Excerpts from Xi Jinping’s discussions on financial work” published and distributed
- Donald Trump lashes out over Fox News coverage of $454 million debt
- The 'prince' who used his diplomatic skills to serve cricket – Newspaper
- Our colonial heritage at the Wereldmuseum
- University of Minnesota Athletics