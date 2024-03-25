NCAA tournament matchups released for Michigan hockey, Michigan State

Michigan once again staked a strong claim as one of the nation's premier hockey states after four schools entered the NCAA hockey tournament Sunday night, led by a team making its first appearance in more than a decade.

Michigan State hockey earned a No. 1 seed in the Spartans' first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2012 after winning the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles for the first time. Michigan, the team the Spartans defeated 5-4 in overtime in the conference championship on Saturday night, is in the 16-team tournament field for the fourth straight season, this time as the No. 3 seed. Western Michigan and Michigan Tech also entered the field for the third consecutive season as No. 4 seeds. MSU is the fourth overall seed, behind Boston College, Boston University and Denver.

Three of the four Michigan teams will make the trip to play in the Maryland Heights region. Michigan State is the top seed and will face No. 4 seed WMU in the first round on Friday at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, Michigan is the region's No. 3 seed and will face No. 2 seed North Dakota in the first round on Friday at 8:30 p.m. The winners will face off two days later for a trip to the Frozen Four this Sunday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. The games will be played at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, a suburb north of St. Louis. The national semifinals and finals will take place April 11-13 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

MSU (24-9-3) will face a familiar foe in Western Michigan, which has cleared the field from the CCHA as an at-large. MSU will have to get through the Broncos, and possibly Michigan again, to earn a trip to the Frozen Four, where the Spartans haven't been since winning the national championship in 2007 (with a squad led by future Red Wing Justin Abdelkader), on the line.

BIG TEN CAMPS:MSU hockey captures Big Ten tournament title with overtime win over Michigan: 'It means a lot to do it at home'

Michigan State enjoyed a renaissance season under second-year coach Adam Nightingale, who earned the conference's Coach of the Year award. The program's rebuild is ahead of schedule as the Spartans went 16-6-2 against the Big Ten and then faced off against Michigan in the Big Ten tournament final, avenging their only loss to the Wolverines at home during the regular season .

It is the 28th NCAA Tournament bid in Michigan State history, 12 years after the last time they took the court. The Spartans finished above .500 for the first time since the 2014-15 season and won a conference tournament for the first time since 2006, when the Spartans were still in the CCHA.

Nightengale has put together a mix of young, talented freshman goaltender Trey Augustine, a second-round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings last summer; defenseman Artyom Levshunov, the Big Ten's Freshman of the Year and Defenseman of the Year and a projected top-five NHL draft pick this summer; plus sophomores Karsen Dorwart and Isaac Howard and holdovers like Nicolas Muller, Jeremy Davidson and David Gucciardi. The Spartans outscored their opponents by 0.9 goals per game, aided by Augustine, who had the third-most saves in the NCAA in net this season.

On the other side of the ice, Western Michigan (21-15-1) took the court as an at-large team after being bounced by St. Cloud State in the NCHC quarterfinals. WMU is led by a trio of forwards Luke Grainger, Dylan Wendt and Sam Colangelo who all finished the season above 40 points, with two defensemen Zak Galambos (who has previous NCAA experience at AIC) and Carter Berger at 20 points. Cameron Rowe has started all 37 games with a save percentage of .905 and a GAA of 2.41.

It is WMU's ninth all-time NCAA Tournament appearance, including its third straight and sixth since 2011. The Broncos have one NCAA Tournament victory in school history, which will take place in 2022.

Michigan (21-14-3) is the region's No. 3 seed and draws North Dakota in the first round. North Dakota finished the season 26-11-2, eliminating the field from the NCHC. North Dakota won the regular season conference title with a 15-8-1 NCHC record, but fell in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament to Omaha. The Wolverines are trying to make the Frozen Four for the third straight year, and the second straight season under coach Brandon Naurato, but may have to get past MSU, which has a 4-1 record against Michigan this season.

The Wolverines are back in the field after a strong finish to the season that included winning six of their last seven games before losing the Big Ten championship to Michigan State. They are led by Big Ten Player of the Year Gavin Brindley and All-Big Ten first teamers Rutger McGroarty and defenseman Seamus Casey. Brindley finished the year as the conference champion with 29 points in 23 Big Ten games while tallying 51 total points. Goaltender Jake Barczewski started 33 games in net and finished with a .909 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average.

Ultimately, Michigan wants to win the national title for the first time since 1998. It is Michigan's 41st NCAA Tournament appearance, tied with Minnesota.

Michigan Tech secured their tournament bid by winning the reborn CCHA tournament, beating Bemidji State on Friday. The Huskies are the final No. 4 seed in the field and will play Boston College in the first round in the Providence region on Friday at 2 p.m. Boston College earned the top seed by finishing 31-5-1 and winning the Hockey East Championship over BU. With a win, Michigan Tech would play the winner of No. 2 Wisconsin and No. 3 Quinnipiac for a spot in the Frozen Four later that evening. The Huskies are looking to advance to the Frozen Four for the first time since 1981 in the school's 16th NCAA appearance.

Michigan Tech (19-14-6) advanced to the field by securing the school's first-ever Mason Cup with four straight wins in the conference tournament. The team is led by freshman forward Isaac Gordon, who had 18 goals and 18 assists, and senior forward Ryland Mosley (18 goals, 15 assists). As always, the Huskies have a bevy of Pietila family members on the roster, with senior forward Logan Pietila contributing 29 points and brother Chase Pietila, a defenseman, adding 22 points. Brother Blake is a standout netminder who topped the CCHA and posted a goal last season. .920 save percentage this season, paired with a 2.28 GAA. There's also cousin Jed Pietila, a defenseman who was second on the roster with a plus-8 rating.