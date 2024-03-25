Arkansas Razorbacks football set for three more weeks of spring training





FAYETTEVILLE The Arkansas football team is gearing up for three more weeks of spring training after a week off for spring break. Led by fifth-year head coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks canceled five practices before spring break, four of which were open to the media. There are still 10 training sessions left, including the annual Red-White Spring Competition on Saturday, April 13. Last year's “spring game” was a glorified scrimmage in which the Razorbacks worked on situational issues up and down the field, such as third downs, goal line and more. Pittman said they plan to play a real spring game this year.

“The reason we scrimmaged last year was because we had fewer scrimmages scheduled, so we needed a scrimmage in the spring game,” Pittman said on March 14. “Play a match this year.” As always, the Red-White Spring Game will be open to the public, but Pittman and company are also opening things up to the fans on two other occasions. For the next three Saturdays, including the Red-White Spring Game, the Razorbacks will open practices to the public at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. “We were so worried about people knowing this and that and the other thing about us,” Pittman said on March 5. “And I'm talking about our opponents, not our people in the state. But if our state knows it, our opponents know it too. I think we've been worried about that for so many years, and I have, but the bottom line is we have to get ready to play Pine Bluff, and that started in January. “By the time we play Oklahoma State, they're going to know a lot about our team anyway because we just played a game. So it was more about us, and do we believe that we can grow the love for Arkansas, or grow the love for Arkansas? I hold back for the Razorbacks by opening it up and we benefit from it as well. I don't know what the answer will be in the fall, but I imagine it will be much smoother with access to the players and coaches and things like that than what it has been in the past.” The remaining six training sessions will be held on Tuesday and Thursday mornings over the next three weeks. After observing the first five practices, Pittman said he thought the Hogs' defense was further along than he initially expected. “We tackle better than I maybe thought,” Pittman said. And our young linebackers are a little bit better than I thought they could be right now. At the front of the line, to be honest, we need to find a few more guys to get us into eighth place where we think we can win with all those guys. I really think they are on our team.” Spring practices continue to be highlighted by the Hogs' quarterback battle, which hasn't really been much of a battle thus far. Boise State transfer Taylen Green has taken on virtually all of the first-team offensive duties, while redshirt freshman Malachi Singleton and redshirt senior Jacolby Criswell compete behind Green. According to Pittman and most of the offense, Green's leadership was a welcome addition to the offense for first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. READ ALSO: Taylen Green's leadership makes a strong impression in spring training “He's obviously extremely fast,” Pittman said of Green on March 14. “He throws the ball well. His accuracy will continue to improve. But he can really run and he has great leadership. He can also throw the football. Accuracy. Obviously every time we throw it, myself, Bobby, him, we want to throw it exactly where we want to throw it every time. For more insight and observations straight from the practice fields, subscribe to HawgBeat and tune in The Trough premium message board.

