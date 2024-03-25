Ohio State wins NCAA women's hockey national championship





No. 1 seed Ohio State defeated No. 2 Wisconsin 1-0 in the NCAA hockey national title game in Durham, New Hampshire on Sunday to capture the program's second championship in three years. Freshman Joy Dunne's goal in the third period provided the game winner thanks to a 26-save shutout performance from Buckeyes goaltender Raygan Kirk. It was an impressive end to Dunne's campaign after she led Ohio State with 23 goals and 38 points to earn WCHA and NCAA Rookie of the Year honors. The Buckeyes (34-4-0), making their third consecutive finals appearance, avenged last year's 1-0 loss to keep the Badgers from capturing back-to-back titles. Wisconsin (35-5-0) won a record seventh championship in 2023, breaking a then-tied tie with Minnesota. It was Dunne who made the tiebreaker for Ohio State on Sunday. “We were just talking [during the second intermission] about balance,” Dunne said. “When you take a shot, take a deep breath [and keep going]. We have a great team; this was a team effort. We knew what the goal was from the start and we did that.” Like last year, the championship rematch — the first in two decades — was another surprisingly low-scoring affair between the NCAA's two top-ranked regular-season offenses (Wisconsin was first, Ohio State second). It was Kirk and Wisconsin's Ava McNaughton who held on for two scoreless periods as the Buckeyes maintained a collective lead in shots at 20-17. The evenly matched sides also made sure to stay out of the penalty area all afternoon, negating any chance of special teams becoming an early factor. The match didn't open wide until midway through the third as the urgency increased for both sides. Ohio State was also down a skater at the time, with defenseman Hadley Hartmetz fouling out after a tricky leak late in the second period. Wisconsin tried to take advantage of the Buckeyes' rare mistakes, including when Kirk tripped by putting the puck behind her net, and Badgers forward Cassie Hall narrowly missed a brilliant opportunity on the empty cage. Despite Ohio State dominating the game, it was the Badgers who continued to generate looks when Laney Potter was stymied by Kirk at the door. McNaughton, who had 27 saves, was equally strong for the Badgers, who were trying to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Clarkson in 2018. The Buckeyes and Badgers have now combined for the last five women's NCAA championships, with Wisconsin winning in 2019, 2021 and 2023, while Ohio State captured titles in 2022 and 2024. The Badgers had seen a lot of Ohio State prior to Sunday's finale. Wisconsin topped Ohio State 6-3 in the WCHA Championship on March 9 to earn the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament – but not the No. 1 seed, which went to the Buckeyes. The Badgers then used a 25-save shutout from McNaughton to beat St. Lawrence 4-0 in regional action and shut out Colgate 3-1 in the Frozen Four to make their repeat appearance in the title game. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes bounced back from their WCHA loss with a resounding 9-0 victory over Minnesota-Duluth in the NCAA regionals, where only two Ohio Skate skaters failed to record at least one point. The Buckeyes defeated Clarkson 4–1 in the Frozen Four to set up a rematch with Wisconsin. The WCHA remains in overall control of the Women's Frozen Four. Programs from that conference have now collected 20 of the last 23 titles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/college-sports/story/_/id/39802640/ohio-state-wins-ncaa-women-hockey-national-championship The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos