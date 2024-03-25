Sreeja Akula wins women's singles title at WTT Beirut; Manav-Manush wins men's doubles





India's Sreeja Akula clinched the women's singles title at the WTT Feeder II 2024 in Beirut, Lebanon on Sunday. Akula, who is ranked No. 47 in the world for her career, defeated Luxembourg's Sarah De Nutte 6-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-9 in the final to reach her second singles title in the WTT circuit. She had previously won the Feeder Corpus Christi in January. The 25-year-old Commonwealth Games medalist had earlier defeated world number 36 and top seed Suh Hyo Won 11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 13-11 in the semi-finals to enter the title clash. Akula had a golden opportunity for a double in Beirut, but ended up on the wrong side of the score next to the young Diya Chitale in the women's doubles final. The Indian duo fell 11-4, 9-11, 7-11, 6-11 to Doo Hoi Kem and Zhu Chengzhu of Hong Kong, China after winning a match in the women's doubles final. Manav-Manush wins; Sathiyan-Manika second Meanwhile, Indian men's doubles pair Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah cruised to the title, beating compatriots Akash Pal and Mudit Dani 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6 in just over 23 minutes. Thakkar and Shah had finished second in the men's doubles in Beirut last week but made no mistakes as they made quick work of Pal-Dani. While Thakkar-Shah had eliminated Aidos Kenzhigulov and Alan Kurmangaliyev 3-0 in the semi-finals, Pal-Dani entered the title fight after a 3-1 victory over Brian Afanador and Ben Attia. Despite the loss in the men's doubles, Pal returns from Beirut with a title to his name. Earlier in the day, he had teamed up with Poymantee Baisya to defeat the more experienced Indian duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra in the mixed doubles final. The inexperienced rowers stunned Sathiyan-Batra, who is chasing a spot at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 11-0 in just under 30 minutes. Sathiyan, who claimed his first-ever WTT men's singles title in Beirut last week, meanwhile saw his 10-match winning streak in the category broken in the semi-finals by Kazakhstan's Kirill Gerassimenko. The Indian lost 9-11, 11-13, 9-11 in consecutive matches to the world number 43 to drop out of contention.

