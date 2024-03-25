Mitchell Starc, the IPL's most expensive player, will come under scrutiny in the Crickets Richest League

Mitchell Starc has had a tough start in the Indian Premier League (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via … [+] Getty images) AFP via Getty Images

Mitchell Starc has not played in the money-grubbing Indian Premier League, cricket's most lucrative tournament, for nine years. He estimates that he has lost out on millions of dollars because of his unwavering loyalty while playing for his national team.

But the absolute cauldron of the IPL, and the attendant frenzy from fans who are particularly zealous in their support of their teams, will be something to get used to, even for a veteran like Starc, who has seen it all in his 12-year international career. career.

Much has been made of Starc after he fetched nearly $3 million in a record haul at the IPL auction in December. Starc, one of the best all-format quicks due to his menacing left-arm swing that was bowled at furious speeds, was engaged in a bidding war with Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders who were desperate for Starc's services and an intense bidding war ensued.

KKR won, but paid a high price. Starc's debut was highly anticipated against Hyderabad, who are captained by his old Australian teammate Pat Cummins.

But Starc endured a horror performance in his first IPL match since 2015. He was beaten by 26 runs in a single over to finish with 0 for 53 from four overs.

KKR had the upper hand by four runs but the spotlight was on Starc's tough performance and he bore the brunt of the franchise's impatient fans. The volatile fandom in India is something that takes some getting used to compared to Australia, where cricket is not obsessively followed despite being a hugely popular and traditional sport.

Starc has of course been to India many times on duty for Australia, but he will have to lean on his experience and balanced temperament to overcome the barbs from his supporters and beyond.

If there is anyone who can live up to expectations, it is Starc, who has had to endure many setbacks during his long career. An explosive bowler, Starc had to combat inconsistencies after being selected for the Australian team at the age of 21, when the team had gone through a relatively barren period with their fast-paced performances.

He also faced sharp criticism from Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, as Starc found himself in and out of the Test line-up but remained a formidable white-ball bowler. As per the norm in the brutal craft of pace bowling, Starc suffered injuries and there were concerns over whether he could stay on the park.

Midway through the last decade, Starc made a decision that very few cricketers even want to think about. He decided to part with wealth, estimated at around $10 million, to focus on his international career. With debates surrounding the sanctity of international cricket, while lucrative T20 competitions are mushrooming around the world, Starc's loyalty can never be questioned.

It worked out brilliantly in the end as Starc enjoyed a tireless career and recently overtook legend Dennis Lillee as Australia's fourth highest ever wicket-taker. His dedication and longevity make Starc one of Australia's most recognizable athletes. He is also part of a cricketing power couple with wife Alyssa Healy, the Australian women's captain.

Finally, it was time for Starc to recoup some IPL riches, but – as he found out against Hyderabad – being part of the glitz and glamor of cricket's biggest tournament isn't all rosy.