Arizona Football Training Camp Preview, Part I: Defense

Ahead of Arizona's spring football training schedule, which begins Tuesday and ends with the UA spring game on April 27, the Star is previewing how the Wildcats will enter the first season under new head coach Brent Brennan. Part I: Defense.

Main returns: LB Jacob Manu, CB Tacario Davis, DT Bill Norton, FS Gunner Maldonado, SS Dalton Johnson, DB Treydan Stukes, DL Taitai Uiagalelei, LB Justin Flowe, S Genesis Smith

Important rooms: DE Taylor Upshaw, CB Ephesians Prysock, DE Isaiah Ward, DT Tiaoalii Savea, DT Tyler Manoa, DB/LB Martell Irby, DT Sio Nofoagattoa, DE Russell Davis II, DT Jacob Kongaika, CB Dylan Wyatt

Most important additions: DE Tre Smith, DT Chubba Maae, CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew, S Jack Luttrell, CB Johno Price, DE Cyrus Durham, DT Kevon Darton (joins team in summer)

Emerging: CB Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine, LB Leviticus Sua, DE Dominic Lolesio, LB Kamuela Kaaihue, DE Sterling Lane II, DT Isaiah Johnson, LB Taye Brown

Coaches: Duane Akina (Defensive Coordinator), Danny Gonzales (Linebackers/Special Teams), Joe Seumalo (Defensive Line), Chip Viney (Cornerbacks), Brett Arce (Stars)

The overview: You could argue that Arizona's defense is the reason the Wildcats were able to rally in the second half to beat Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl in December.

Oklahoma was knocking on the door threatening to score and deliver the haymaker until Johnson caused a fumble that ended up in the hands of Maldonado, who returned the ball 87 yards for a touchdown, leading the Wildcats to a 38-24 victory . Arizona forced six turnovers en route to beating Oklahoma.

I hugged them all because we physically beat up those guys, Akina said. The greatest compliment you can get as a coach is not: man, your scheme is this or that, because there are a lot of different schemes; It's you guys, playing hard and responsible and running the defense. As coaches, we were teachers. We need to inspire learning, hard work and details or whatever it is. I'm just happy that I teach a nice subject, namely football.













Arizona finished the 2023 season ranked 50th in total defense, a significant improvement from 125th nationally from the previous year, courtesy of the leadership of former defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen; he is now a co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Texas.

Arizona went from giving up 36.5 points per game in 2022 to just 21.1 in 23, which ranked fourth in the Pac-12. After having one of the worst rushing defenses in college football in 2022, allowing just over 209 yards per game, the Wildcats had the 27th-best rushing defense and gave up 118.2.

With a few new faces in the starting lineup, rotation and coaching staff, the core of Arizona's defense remains. Akina takes over as Arizona's defensive coordinator, becoming Arizona's sixth defensive play-caller since 2019 after spending last season as a defensive assistant. Akina has worked with five different head coaches in Arizona: Dick Tomey, John Mackovic, Mike Stoops, Jedd Fisch and now Brennan.

In his final appearance as Arizona's defensive coordinator, the 67-year-old Akina, who helped build the vaunted Desert Swarm defense in the 1990s, said his first job I have here is the respect of the locker room, and that do you. by hardness.

Everyone respects physical toughness, but what I added is mental toughness, because you will face setbacks in this game, you will face setbacks in life, Akina said. You have to be able to manage that.

The Wildcats did just that in the Alamo Bowl and look to put together another memorable season to complement their 10-3 campaign last year.

This upcoming season, Arizona's defense will run the 4-2-5 scheme it used the past two seasons, along with its modifications, such as the dollar package with seven defensive backs or the double-eagle flex defense, or 3-3-5 . , which they used in a 38-point win over Washington State.

Akina said the secondary and defensive front will be pretty much the same, but maybe a little more offensive in some ways, but the language (will be the same).

However, the Wildcats don't have the depth they expected in certain areas entering the offseason, including the defensive line, which lost Upshaw, Manoa and Nofoagatotoa to the NFL Draft, and Ward, Davis and Kongaika to the transfer portal. Norton will anchor a defensive line that will rely on emerging prospects in addition to transfer portal players, including Smith, who was a first-team All-Mountain West edge rusher at San Jose State.

At cornerback, between Prysock's departure and three releases from the 2024 recruiting class, the Wildcats lost four players to Washington and Fisch.

However, Washington didn't take every cornerback in Arizona.

Junior Tacario Davis, who led the Pac-12 with 15 pass breakups, decided to stay in Arizona through at least the spring after entering the transfer portal after Fisch left for Washington. With Davis, who changed his jersey number from 23 to 1, back in high school in Arizona, the Wildcats have four of their five starters back this season.













I think we've developed some defensive backs over the years. I'm glad he's here, Akina said of Davis. He has a lot of upside, along with Stukes, Gunner and Dalton. We have a good core at the back. I've been a part of some really good secondary schools, and I thought our high school ended up playing really well. Players with a very high IQ, which helps us.

In the final two games of the season, the safety tandem of Johnson and Maldonado recorded three interceptions, two fumbles and two forced fumbles. During the season, Stukes and Johnson were among Arizona's top open field tacklers. By the end of last season, there was no debate about who our best players were there, Akina said of Arizona's defensive backs.

“I think there are a few more things we can come back to,” he added.

Potential replacements, in addition to Groves-Killebrew (a transfer from Louisville), for Prysock include Celestine and freshman Emmanuel Karnley, who Viney called hard workers. Karnley didn't appear in any games last season and Celestine played just 24 defensive snaps, but earned the fourth-best defensive rating for a Wildcat according to Pro Football Focus.

They're guys that don't have a lot of opportunities and playing time, but they're going to see a lot of opportunities in the spring and fall,” Viney said.” They foam at the mouth. They attack every training session and are willing and ready to take the next step in their career.

In the middle of Arizona's defense is Manu, the Wildcats All-Pac-12 linebacker who led the conference in tackles (116). Akina called the 5-11, 225-pound Manu a legitimate tough guy.

“I don't care what the paper says, he's a tough guy physically and mentally,” Akina said. Everyone respects the robustness in this game.

Between Arizona's other linebacker position, cornerback and defensive line position, the Wildcats have a few questions entering spring ball, the high IQ and experience working together as a unit gives Akina optimism for the season.

(Manu) has a very high IQ and you can give him a lot of information. We were blessed because we have that in the second tier, and then Gunner, Stukes and Dalton are high IQ players. Bill Norton up front is a player with a high IQ, Akina said. If the middle of your team is strong, you have a chance to win a lot of games. … The middle of our defense really gave us a chance.

Spring practice UA spring practices and the Spring Game are open to the public. Practice times will be announced later and the Spring Game will begin on April 27 at 6 p.m. These are the dates: Tuesday March 26 Thursday March 28 Saturday March 30 Tuesday April 2 Thursday April 4 Saturday April 6 Tuesday April 9 Thursday April 11 Saturday April 13 Tuesday April 16 Thursday April 18 Saturday April 20 Tuesday April 23 Thursday April 25 Saturday, April 27 (Spring Game, 6 p.m., Arizona Stadium)