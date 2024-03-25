Women players show great talent during night cricket tournament in Karachi – Sports





KARACHI: Men dressed in casual T-shirts and trousers, shouting with excitement when someone gets a wicket or hits a six, is a common sight on Ramazan evenings in the metropolis. Night cricket has now become part of the culture. But the lack of safe spaces for women made it not very gender neutral. However, Khelo Kricket, a sports organization, took the initiative to organize a women's cricket league in the holy month. A three-day event called Khelo Khawateen, held at Kutchi Memon Ground, concluded on Sunday. This tournament, now in its 7th edition, was first launched in 2016 and features participation from 12 teams. The teams consist of Athletic Club, BSL Pink, MW Tigers, Sindh Promoter Green, Khelo Strikers, BSL Green, BSL Champions, Khelo Stars, Sindh Promoter Whites, BSL Cricket Club and Khelo Sparks. When we started, there were only four teams. It has grown over the years, getting bigger and better. We have more than 120 girls participating in this year's tournaments, said Hadeel Obaid, founder of Khelo Kricket. Spectators, including parents, cheer on their favorite teams The idea of ​​this event was to create and claim a safe space for girls to play cricket. We want to encourage more and more women to come out and play in the evenings, she added. The ground vibrated with energy and anticipation as the spectators eagerly awaited the results. Teenage girls ran across the field, ensuring their team's success, while the parents guiding them watched with bright eyes. Seeing the girls' unwavering energy, despite their sweaty faces, was the highlight of the event. I've been playing cricket for as long as I can remember, but the lack of safe spaces makes me shy about playing at night. This is a remarkable effort to increase the visibility of female players and I am grateful for it, said Zainab, who was later named player of the match, Dawn. The majority of participants were between 15 and 20 years old, with some newcomers experiencing their first tournament. I recently started playing cricket at the regional level, but this is my first time playing in the evenings. I wasn't allowed to practice late at night because of my parents' safety concerns, but this year I convinced them to come with me and attend the games, said 16-year-old Maria. The crowd was busy with parents accompanying their children and eagerly watching the games in which their daughters played or coached. The pavilion echoed with cheers as people cheered on their favorite teams. In my opinion, the more you oppress your daughters, the more obstacles you create for them. My daughter is studying medicine and yet she is passionate about cricket, so I take her everywhere. If my child has talent, I will support him because it is my responsibility, said Muhammad Iqbal, the father of another player. Since I couldn't play and pursue my own dreams, I want my daughter to do it. My life revolves around accompanying my daughter to the gym and then to the cricket field. She is so passionate about her game and as a parent I feel obligated to support her, said Ms. Sohail, another parent. The matches ended around 2am in the morning, with sponsors handing out prizes to the qualifying teams and star players. Published in Dawn, March 25, 2024

