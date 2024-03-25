Why Tosh Baker never left Notre Dame Football with starting spots taken

SOUTH BEND, Ind. The last time Tosh Baker made consecutive starts for Notre Dame football, eventually leaving All-America tackle and predicting first-round NFL Draft pick Joe Alt had yet to start a college football game. Baker, then a redshirt freshman, made his first two career starts at left tackle in the third and fourth games of Notre Dame's 2021 season. A concussion during practice the following week sidelined Baker and opened the door Michael Carmody to regain a starting spot, with Alt eventually jumping ahead of both of them to make his starting debut in the sixth game of the season against Virginia Tech. As Alt took the next step in his NFL audition with Pro Day on Thursday on the Notre Dames campus, Baker worked to ensure he could start back-to-back games again by staying in the lineup for the 2024 season opener at Texas A&M on August 31. The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Baker started the season-ending Sun Bowl in December after Alt and Right Tackle Blake Fisher has opted out of the game. It was his first real start, technically starting the Ohio State game as a tight end/extra tackle since those 2021 games. That was great for me, Baker said Wednesday. Great to be there with the boys and just play with your heart and soul. SUBSCRIBE INDOORS AND SPORTS TO STAY INFORMED ABOUT NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Baker, who was Alt's primary backup during the season, manned the right tackle position in the Sun Bowl with the emergence of a true freshman. Charles Jagusah making his first career start at left tackle. Both will remain in those positions this spring, with the option to hold the starting position in August. For me, the bowl game was great because I was able to see what I needed to improve on, especially going into this offseason, Baker said. I was able to pick things up, support the things I needed to improve, and in the spring I can do the same. Pro Football Focus didn't like Baker's performance. His offensive grade of 55.9 against Oregon State was the second-lowest on the ND starting line, ahead of Jagusah's 49.0. By comparison, Alt's season-long grade was 90.7, the best in the country among starting offensive linemen, and Fishers was 71.1. But Baker has rewatched that game far more times than Pro Football Focus has, so he's well aware of what he did or didn't do well in the game. I've seen that game so many times, Baker said. I could probably tell you everything that's going to happen before it happens. I think that's the beauty of it. Because this was the last game where I could take an extended break without reapplying the pads. I was able to study it repeatedly until I couldn't even look at it anymore. How Baker builds on that reintroduction to the starting lineup will determine what happens for him this fall. Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Rudolf sees all the tools and skills Baker's game needs to be a successful offensive tackle. But he needs to maximize those traits with consistency, confidence and a little more power. He has the mentality you want, Rudolph said. I'm really excited where he is now. I'm excited about how he prepared for the bowl and the way he attacked the weight room to where we are today. It was positive. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE BULLETIN BOARD





Baker could have reacted negatively if he had spent most of the last two seasons on the bench. The former four-star Phoenix Pinnacle recruit came to Notre Dame with a lot of promise. Rivals ranked him as the No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 137 overall in the 2020 class. Meanwhile, Alt and Fisher showed that star ratings can be misleading. As a three-star recruit, Alt far exceeded external expectations for his college career. Fisher, a five-star recruit, will fall short of the first-round draft projections once associated with his potential. Baker admitted that the idea of ​​transferring had crossed his mind over the past two years, but he was never close to leaving. What kept me here are two things: the guys in the O-line room and the opportunity to learn from Joe and Blake, Baker said. A lot of guys in my position would have left and hit the road. I love Notre Dame, the guys in the room and I love our coaching staff. “I knew I could reach my full potential here and that's why I stayed. I learned so much from Joe and Blake. I was able to bounce ideas off each other. If I needed to improve on certain things, I would go to them and ask for tips and so questions. They're here [Wednesday] and I was still able to get ideas from them today, which is so great that they came back. They love this place. I love this place, and that's what makes Notre Dame special. Baker would like to be able to emulate Alt and Fisher in different ways. He admired Alt's ability to see the game and the preparation that went into it. He would like to show quick movements off the ball and be able to use power on movements, like Fisher. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE INDOORS AND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE