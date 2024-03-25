Lady Vols tennis loses to Georgia, but fails to win singles | Tennis

After achieving the doubles point, Lady Vols Tennis did not win a single match. Tennessee fell to Georgia 4-1.
The No. 22 Lady Vols (11-6, 3-4 SEC) dropped their second straight game to the No. 8 Bulldogs (12-3, 7-0).
Heading into Sunday's game, the Lady Vols struggled to find much success against the Georgia, as head coach Alison Ojeda entered the game with an 0-10 all-time record against the Bulldogs.
Even with the early double-point advantage, the Bulldogs always seemed to be knocking on the door, hoping to surge ahead.
I know we won the doubles point, Ojeda said. But even in doubles we accelerate, we do the right things, and then suddenly we give up. You can't afford to slow down against anyone, especially these teams.
Georgia dominated in singles and quickly won four matches.
Alana Wolfberg was the first to fall that day. Wolfberg then lost her match on Court 3, falling 6-2, 6-3 to No. 75 Mell Reasco.
Lauren Anzalotta dropped her game in straight sets on Court 6 against Georgia's No. 91 Mai Nirundorn. With the loss of Anzalotta, the Lady Vols quickly saw their early advantage disappear.
Elza Tomase had a big game against Texas A&M after being knocked out early, and just a week later she found herself in a similar situation. Playing against No. 30 Alexandra Vecic, Tomase fought the entire match but was unable to capitalize on her opportunities. She was defeated in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
The bleeding continued for the Lady Vols on Court 5 with Esther Adeshina and Georgia's Guillermina Grant.
Adeshina took the match to three sets, but faltered in the final set, dropping the match to Grant, 7-5, 5-7, 6-1.
On Court 1, No. 17 Sofia Cabezas was a bright spot for the team in singles. Cabezas and her opponent, Dasha Vidmanova, the team's lone player, delivered punch after punch in the most competitive match of the day.
The game was left unfinished with the Bulldogs already up and running, but Cabezas continued to prove she could compete best against the conferences.
In the Lady Vols' recent games, the team has gone up against many of the conference's top contenders and still fallen just short. The Lady Vols are 3-4 in SEC play, just a year removed from the team's record-setting 11-2 conference season.
There are only so many times, Ojeda said, that you can knock on a door before the team has to decide whether to go through it.
The Lady Vols will have a chance to bounce back next weekend against the likes of Auburn and Alabama after a tough home game.
These kids are resilient, Ojeda said. Now they have to show that that is who we are.