Lady Vols tennis loses to Georgia, but fails to win singles | Tennis





After achieving the doubles point, Lady Vols Tennis did not win a single match. Tennessee fell to Georgia 4-1. The No. 22 Lady Vols (11-6, 3-4 SEC) dropped their second straight game to the No. 8 Bulldogs (12-3, 7-0). Heading into Sunday's game, the Lady Vols struggled to find much success against the Georgia, as head coach Alison Ojeda entered the game with an 0-10 all-time record against the Bulldogs. Even with the early double-point advantage, the Bulldogs always seemed to be knocking on the door, hoping to surge ahead. I know we won the doubles point, Ojeda said. But even in doubles we accelerate, we do the right things, and then suddenly we give up. You can't afford to slow down against anyone, especially these teams. Georgia dominated in singles and quickly won four matches. Alana Wolfberg was the first to fall that day. Wolfberg then lost her match on Court 3, falling 6-2, 6-3 to No. 75 Mell Reasco. Lauren Anzalotta dropped her game in straight sets on Court 6 against Georgia's No. 91 Mai Nirundorn. With the loss of Anzalotta, the Lady Vols quickly saw their early advantage disappear. Elza Tomase had a big game against Texas A&M after being knocked out early, and just a week later she found herself in a similar situation. Playing against No. 30 Alexandra Vecic, Tomase fought the entire match but was unable to capitalize on her opportunities. She was defeated in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (3). The bleeding continued for the Lady Vols on Court 5 with Esther Adeshina and Georgia's Guillermina Grant. Adeshina took the match to three sets, but faltered in the final set, dropping the match to Grant, 7-5, 5-7, 6-1. On Court 1, No. 17 Sofia Cabezas was a bright spot for the team in singles. Cabezas and her opponent, Dasha Vidmanova, the team's lone player, delivered punch after punch in the most competitive match of the day. The game was left unfinished with the Bulldogs already up and running, but Cabezas continued to prove she could compete best against the conferences. In the Lady Vols' recent games, the team has gone up against many of the conference's top contenders and still fallen just short. The Lady Vols are 3-4 in SEC play, just a year removed from the team's record-setting 11-2 conference season. There are only so many times, Ojeda said, that you can knock on a door before the team has to decide whether to go through it. The Lady Vols will have a chance to bounce back next weekend against the likes of Auburn and Alabama after a tough home game. These kids are resilient, Ojeda said. Now they have to show that that is who we are.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.utdailybeacon.com/sports/tennis/lady-vols-tennis-loses-to-georgia-fails-to-win-singles-match/article_06ab8364-ea3b-11ee-b02a-bb3e32c2a8a1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos