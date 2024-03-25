Seven is heaven for Drinkhall and it is six of the best for Ho

March 24, 2024 | Toby Oliver

PaulDrinkhall won his seventh men's singles title to dethrone double defending champion Tom Jarvis, while Tin-Tin Ho claimed a stunning sixth women's singles title as the final day of the Mark Bates Ltd National Championships came to a spellbinding conclusion.

The wins move the champions both into second place on the all-time list – Drinkhall is now four behind Des Douglas and Ho, now level with Mary Wright and just one off Jill Parker's women's record.

And for Ho, there was the immense satisfaction of winning the glorious triple gold medals in singles, doubles and mixed.

Tin-Tin Ho

Photos by Alan Man

In the men's final, Jarvis started well and led 9-3 in the first game. But he let Drinkhall back in, cut the lead and then saved three game points as part of a five-point run to take the first 12-10 – it already felt like a key moment.

The 34-year-old top seed started the second match better and took the lead 11-8, making the lead 2-0. Jarvis found his range in the third game, with some lightning shots to win the match 11-7. The fourth game almost saw a repeat of the first, with Jarvis leading 10-6, Drinkhall coming back to 10-10 and then holding a game point at 11-10 – but Jarvis held his nerve this time to level the score at 14-12 and to reach an equal level. the match.

The top seed put that behind him and won the fifth game 11-7 to take a 3-2 lead. Jarvis took the lead early in the sixth game with a 5-2 lead, but Drinkhallsgrit and determination carried him over the finish line, winning the game 11-8 and taking that stunning seventh title.

Tom Jarvis

Back in the semi-finals this morning, Drinkhall made his first final for a few years with a 4-2 victory over Sam Walker. After going up 2-1, the top seed had two game points at 10-8 in the fourth and two more game points, but Walker eventually won it 17-15 with his third game point.

With the tie squarely in the balance, Drinkhall was the one who used the momentum to win the next two matches and see him through to the final – and Walker still had to beat him in a competitive match.

Jarvis booked his place in the final with an entertaining duel with Chris Doran. Fourth seed Doran flew out of the blocks to win the first game 11-8. It looked like he would take a 2-0 lead at a 7-4 lead thanks to a number of Jarvis errors. But the second seed found his range and leveled the match by winning the second game 11-9.

Jarvis was on a roll after that and took the third and fourth games, leaving Doran with a mountain to climb. Jarvis then cruised to a 10-5 lead in the fifth game and Doran, knowing he was beaten, played a few lobs to entertain the crowd with the final point. Jarvis won the match 11-5, and the pair shared a warm embrace afterwards.

The stage for the men's singles

Tin-Tin Ho won her sixth Womens Singles title with a clinical performance against Jasmin Wong.

The 25-year-old is just one title away from leveling Jill Parker on seven, defeating Wong in back-to-back matches.

Her speed and strength were too much for Wong, who can take pride in having played in her first final. Ho won the first two games 11-4, 11-8 and led 9-0 in the third game, with Wong having no answer to Ho's precision and making two mistakes in a row. The third game was secured 11-1.

The top seeds' relentless pressure continued in the fourth, winning 11-8 to complete a clean sweep in the Women's Singles, Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

Jasmine Wong

In the first match of the day, Wong shocked second seed and former women's singles finalist Emily Bolton to reach the final in seven matches.

Wong played some excellent backhands as the pair shared the first six matches. However, Bolton trailed 10-5 in the decider with Wong winning 11-6.

Ho reached the final after being pushed to the limit by women's U21 champion Tianer Yu.

The 16-year-old, making her tournament debut, showed no signs of nerves and won the first game 11-6. Ho then found her game and Yu looked like the pressure was too much for her as the top seed won the next two matches comfortably.

Yu looked defeated in the fourth game, but found another level after being down 8-3 and came back to win the game 11-8. After sharing the next two matches, a decider beckoned. It was exciting, but Ho made her experience count by winning the match 11-9 and thus reaching the final again.

The champion was visibly relieved at the end – the final score of 6-11, 11-7, 11-2, 8-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-9 shows how close Yu – who will surely win the title sooner or later – came to reaching the final.