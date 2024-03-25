No. 57 USF Womens Tennis wraps up road trip with win over No. 48 Charlotte





Next game: vs. rice 6-4-2024 | 12:00 noon April 6 (Sat) / 12:00 PM vs Rice History TAMPA (March 24, 2024) The University of South Florida's No. 57 women's tennis team (11-8) traveled to Charlotte, NC for a pair of matches against ITA Top 50 opponents and capped the road trip with a 4-3 victory over host and No. 48. -Sunday Charlotte (14-6) ranked. South Florida opened the trip Saturday with a 4-0 loss to No. 43 SMU (8-9) on a neutral court before bouncing back for the road win on Sunday. “We talked about how important it was to get a great win on the road,” said the head coach Cristina Moros . “This team found a way to pull off an incredible victory against a very solid Charlotte team playing fantastic tennis. I have been saying all season that our team is competing at an extremely high level. This is the result of their hard work and believe together. I am very proud to coach such an incredible group of young women.” The Bulls took a 1-0 lead after double play against the 49ers with wins of Marta Falceto font / Ireland Simme on Court 2 and Melisa Senli / Kelly Vargas on Court 3. Charlotte took the lead on the team scoreboard early in the singles match, 2-1 Grace Schumacher earned a 6-4, 6-4 victory on Court 2 to answer back. Falceto Font went the distance on Court 3 with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 victory and Senli sealed the victory in South Florida with scores of 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 on Court 4 . Falceto Font improved to 10-6 in singles this season, Schumacher to 11-7 and Senli to 10-3. Next one The Bulls conclude their regular season in Miami with a pair of games on April 6 and 7. South Florida will face Rice and FIU on the two-game road trip before heading to Dallas, Texas for the AAC Championship on April 17-21. About women's tennis

Make sure you follow USF women's tennis on social media (Tweet / Facebook / Instagram) and visit GoUSFBuls.com for the most up-to-date information. Head coach Cristina Moros , a former collegiate national champion and four-time All-American, is in her ninth year at the helm heading into the 2023-2024 season. She was named the 2017 AAC Coach of the Year after leading the Bulls to the conference championship that season. #GoBulls

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gousfbulls.com/news/2024/3/24/womens-tennis-no-57-usf-womens-tennis-wraps-road-trip-with-win-at-no-48-charlotte.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos