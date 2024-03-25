Justin Langer gets off to a bad start as Spencer Johnson lights up the cricket world in IPL





Justin Langer's first major coaching role since leaving the Australian national team didn't get off to the best of starts, with the rising superstar Spencer Johnson has only further strengthened his T20 World Cup claims. Langer returned to the cricket coaching scene that has taken over the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. Langer has a number of superstars in the team including Aussie Marcus Stoinis, South African Quinton de Kock and a very strong Indian contingent including KL Rahul. However, his first match did not go to plan after the talented side lost by 20 runs to the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur after a lackluster chase. Justin Langer (pictured right) suffered a defeat in his first game in charge of the Lucknow Giants, while Spencer Johnson (pictured left) was crucial with the ball for the Titans. (Images: Indian Premier League/Getty Images) The Royals posted a formidable 4-193 after captain Sanju Samson was able to bat all 20 overs to keep the innings steady. He finished on 82, not out. But Langer's team struggled in the chase, with no batter ever firing. De Kock and Devdutt Padikkal were dismissed cheaply New Zealand speedy Trent Boult did the damage as the away side fell to 3-11 in 3.1 overs. Stoinis was also fired cheaply. West Indian Nicholas Pooran's 64 not out and skipper KL Rahul's 58 off 44 balls proved not enough as they finished at 6-173. Langer joked before the season: “I'll have sleepless nights if I get that much talent in just eleven spots”. Although those sleepless nights might come sooner if the Giants started with a grim loss. While Langer may have been disappointed with his introduction to the lucrative tournament, Johnson got off to a bright start. Spencer Johnson shines on his debut in the Indian Premier League Gujarat left the cricket world stunned last year when they signed Johnson for $1.78 million after the tall quick's debut season in the Big Bash League. And the 28-year-old paid back his fortune after delivering in the penultimate to help Gujarat beat Mumbai Indians in a thrilling clash. Mumbai Indians tried to chase down Gujarat's 6-186. Johnson came on in the 10th over and endured a nightmare off the first six balls. Dewald Brevis (46) and India captain Rohit Sharma (43) fired it to the boundary when he went for 17. The story continues Spencer Johnson (photo center) celebrates with teammates. (PUNIT PARANJPE via Getty Images) The match ended as Mumbai needed 27 off the last two overs with five wickets in hand. And young captain Shubman Gill risked backing Spencer with the penultimate over. Johnson was looking at a long night when Tilak Varma hit him for six. However, the Australian stormed back. Johnson dismissed Varma – who was in the deep – before following up with a catch-and-bowled after Gerald Coetzee's mistimed pull. RELATED: The over lasted just eight runs, allowing Gujarat to secure the match in the next over. “To have the support from him and everyone else even after making runs in my first over, it's pretty cool,” Johnson said in his post-match interview. “This is by far the biggest crowd I've played in front of. I've always wanted to play cricket in India – and here I am. I hope we can keep winning.” Johnson also praised Gill, who is captain at 24, for backing him ahead of his debut. “Shubman is incredible. He sat next to me on the bus journey and calmed me down. We talked through the match. As a young captain he is incredible,” Johnson added. Ashish Nehra spoke to Spencer Johnson before the end. Spencer Johnson gave just 8 runs even after scoring for a six on the first ball and picking two important wickets! pic.twitter.com/U9D6TUbccc Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 24, 2024 Welcome to the incredible Premier League Spencer Johnson#GTvsMI YELLOW FEVER (@hajuri_janardan) March 24, 2024 Spencer Johnson is actually too good Leiffson (@siciliadefender) March 24, 2024

