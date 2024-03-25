Football's best up-and-coming managers: Thiago Motta, a fascinating tactician

This is the first article in a six-part series on some of European football's most innovative, emerging managers.

Thiago Motta knows a thing or two about success.

When your CV includes two La Liga titles, one Serie A title, five Ligue 1 titles and two Champions League winners' medals, you tend to command immediate respect in the dressing room.

That said, few people need to be reminded that a successful playing career does not directly translate into a successful coaching career, so what about Thiago Motta, the manager?

The 41-year-old has transformed Bologna from Serie A strugglers to one of the most aesthetically pleasing teams in Italy. With just nine games left this season, the Rossoblu are in fourth place and within easy reach of a Champions League spot for the first time in 60 years.

Motta's stock has never been higher, but perseverance and commitment through difficult periods have already shaped his early managerial career.

Life as a top coach got off to a false start after Motta was fired in December 2019 after just nine games in Genoa. It wasn't until the summer of 2021 that he had a full season to fully demonstrate his coaching credentials by keeping relegation favorites Spezia in Serie A in an against-all-odds campaign.

A move to Bologna followed in September 2022, where things didn't start according to script following the takeover of the beloved Sinisa Mihajlovic in controversial circumstances. Without a win in his first four games, Motta had to gradually earn the trust of the Bologna fans and repay their faith by leading the club to a ninth-place finish in 2022-2023, its best in more than a decade.

With the support of Giovanni Sartori (Technical Director) and Joey Saputo (Bologna owner), Motta has been entrusted to put his tactical ideals into practice, but what exactly are those tactical ideals?

Motta wasn't shy about sharing his philosophy during his first coaching role with PSG's under-19 squad in 2018. It was here that he attracted unnecessary ridicule for discussing a 2-7-2 formation that was wrongly interpreted as a structure that extended from forward, instead of its intended left to right.

I count the goalkeeper as one of the seven players in the middle of the field, Motta said. For me, the striker is the first defender and the goalkeeper is the first attacker. The goalkeeper starts the play with his feet and the attackers are the first to apply pressure to get the ball back.

It is fair to say that Motta has since successfully shaped Bologna in his image.

This can be seen in the data below when looking at the evolution of the Rossoblus playing style, which breaks down the team statistics compared to the top seven European leagues.

Referring specifically to the Mottas philosophy, you can see a notable increase in Bologna's defensive work rate from the front since 2022-23, with the opposition rarely able to build up a series of passes before making a tackle (Intensity, 80 out of 99).

As a result, Bologna's defensive base is one of the strongest in Europe this season (chance prevention, 92 out of 99), with just 0.8 expected goals without penalties conceded, a figure only bettered by Torino, Juventus and Inter Milan in Serie A.

The way in which Bologna likes to build from the back (deep build-up) is especially interesting.

Motta usually plays in a fluid 4-2-3-1 and encourages his centre-backs to push forward and act as a pivot when in possession, in a similar way to how you might see Manchester City's John Stones move into midfield would see rolling.

With goaltender Lukasz Skorupski as the first attacker in the build-up, the core idea is that there should always be a free man to pass to when the ball goes through third base.

An example of this can be seen from the opening minute of Bologna's match against Inter Milan earlier this month. While Jhon Lucumi is in possession, fellow centre-back Sam Beukema ventures in front of the ball into a central area to provide a passing opportunity to another attacking line. Beukema's positioning helps Lucumi receive the returned pass in space before right-back Stefan Posch is released down the right flank.

Later in the first half it is Lucumi who breaks into midfield to receive the ball, while Bologna this time forms a back three with midfielder Michel Aebischer (20). On this occasion, Lucumi does not receive the ball, but his positioning drags an Inter player with him to make space elsewhere, while Bologna continue to have a free man as they expand.

Where Bologna differs from Pep Guardiolas Manchester City is that Motta encourages both centre-backs drift into midfield, while wing-backs move inside to be at the full back.

Whether it's Lucumi, Beukema or 21-year-old star Riccardo Calafiori, this approach is fundamental to the fluidity of Bologna's game and relies on a strong technical profile among Motta's centre-backs.

In his UEFA Pro License thesis, titled The value of the ballMotta discusses collective technical trust as a key part of his philosophy, with each player given the freedom to make decisions that they believe will be most beneficial to the team in a given situation.

It is not surprising that ownership is central to the decisions being made.

Only Napoli have a bigger share than Bologna's 58 percent possession in Serie A this season, with Motta keen for his side to patiently work an opening with their dynamic positional rotations.

As evidenced by this season's playing style wheel, Bologna's high Circulate ranking shows that Motta's side will not move the ball forward quickly, but will instead make short, sharp passes to move the opponent's structure and press before working an opening not unlike Roberto's. The Zerbis Brighton.

Motta is also a great admirer of Marcelo Bielsa's vast body of work and will regularly focus on third-man combinations and off-ball running as a key part of Bologna's progress in the field.

An example of this can be seen during Bologna's match against Roma this season, where Beukema applies pressure on the right flank while teammates stand close together. A blind run from midfielder Remo Freuler sees Beukema send the ball into space to move forward with speed, before winger Dan Ndoye then cuts the ball back for Nikola Moro to complete the fast break that Bologna has put together for themselves.

Such penetrating runs from Bologna's forwards are a key theme in Motta's style. As you can see from their Central progression rating (98 out of 99), Bologna are not frequent crossers of the ball, only Frosinone averages less than 13.4 crosses per 90, but will use the pace and guile of dangerous wingers in Ndoye, Alexis Saelemaekers and Riccardo Orsolini to drive forward and shoot or create from advanced positions.

Ultimately, Bologna's main attacking threats run through the center of the pitch, with versatile Scot Lewis Ferguson able to drift into tenth behind the technically gifted Joshua Zirkzee.

The pair have forged a powerful partnership and are responsible for more than a third of Bologna's goals in Serie A this season.

I play close to Joshua. Technically, he's really good, Ferguson said The Athletics last year. He is strong, fast, powerful. He has everything you expect from an attacker. It's fun to play with him. We bounce off each other. If he makes one run, I'll make another.

While Zirkzee's ten Serie A goals (eight non-penalty attempts) lead the way in Bologna's squad, the 22-year-old Dutchman is not the typical number nine. In addition to his technical skills, Zirkzee is more appreciated by his teammates for his ability to bring others into the game, regularly dropping into a false 9 position or trapping a central defender to release runners for him.

If you judge him on his goals alone, he is yet to register an effort from inside the six-yard box this season, which would amount to a misunderstanding of his role within Motta's system.

Bologna's recent goal against Empoli brings together many of the themes discussed about how Motta likes his side to play in the opponent's half. As Empolis' central defender plays the ball into a central area, Moro jumps in to take the ball away. When it falls to Zirkzee, he presses the defender with his back to goal before tapping the ball to Orsolini and making the overlapping run. The Italian drives into the box and converts emphatically.

From regaining possession at a high level to breaking the deadlock in up to seven seconds.

If Motta can guide Bologna to a top four finish this season (fifth could also be enough), the prospect of guiding Rossoblu to their first European Cup campaign since 1964-65 will certainly be the highlight of Motta's early managerial career .

The reality is that Motta's contract expires in the summer and there are already plenty of top European clubs looking for an exciting young manager ahead of the 2024/25 season. Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci was understandably cautious about the possibility of losing his coach in the coming months.

Thiago is having a great time in Bologna, Fenucci said recently in a radio interview. It seems like he has a longer contract than he actually has.

Whatever the outcome of the summer, Motta has shown himself to be one of the most attractive managers in European football.

Wherever he goes, success usually follows.

