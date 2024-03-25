Omaha hockey will take on Minnesota in the first round of the NCAA tournament





The Omaha hockey team will be dancing for the fifth time in program history. The Mavericks received an at-large bid to the 16-team NCAA Tournament on Sunday, the team's fifth invitation to the “Big Dance.” Their most recent trip to the tournament was in 2021. UNO will play Minnesota in a first-round Sioux Falls (SD) regional game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Boston University and the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) are the other teams in the region. It will be UNO's second NCAA tournament berth under coach Mike Gabinet, who took over in 2017. “We are excited to take on Minnesota,” Gabinet said. “Obviously they're a good Big Ten team, but we've had to play a lot of highly ranked teams, so we'll be prepared.” He added that the season has already been special and that the team is not done yet. People also read… “The guys on our team, the work that has gone into it and the character in our group,” he said. “It's so special to play at this time of year.” The other four-team regionals will be held in the St. Louis suburb of Maryland Heights, Providence and Springfield, Massachusetts. The tournament's Frozen Four, April 11 semifinals and April 13 finals will be held at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The 23-12-4 Mavs surged in the second half of the season to take that spot, going 12-3-2 since Jan. 26. UNO also had a strong showing at the NCHC postseason tournament, reaching the competition's Frozen Faceoff finals for the first time. The Mavs defeated Colorado College in a best-of-three playoff series in the first round of the competition from March 15 to 17, then beat North Dakota 6-3 on Friday to reach Saturday's championship game. Denver defeated UNO 4-1 for the NCHC postseason title at the Xcel Energy Center, scoring twice in the third period to pull away. The first NCAA tournament game Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls begins at 4 p.m., followed by the second game. The regional final starts Saturday at 6:05 PM. The Mavs arrived home from St. Paul by bus on Sunday around 3 p.m., less than three hours before their 5:30 p.m. tournament viewing party at the Ak-Sar-Ben Cinema. UNO has reached the NCAA tournament four times before: 2006, 2011, 2015 and 2021. The Mavs will be looking for their first hockey championship. UNO made its deepest tournament run in 2015, reaching the Frozen Four in Boston, but lost in a semifinal to eventual national champion Providence. All games in the Sioux Falls Regional will be broadcast live on ESPNU. Photos: Omaha hockey hosts Colorado College

















































































































































Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://omaha.com/sports/college/uno/omaha-hockey-will-face-minnesota-in-first-round-of-ncaa-tournament/article_a61d3f44-e9fc-11ee-bb9b-93c00c147e55.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos