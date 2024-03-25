Women's tennis falls to No. 11 Texas A&M – UK Athletics





BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas. Julia Zhu won her fourth straight match in Southeastern Conference action, but Kentucky women's tennis (7-9, 1-6 SEC) dropped a 6-1 decision to No. 11 Texas A&M (15-6, 7- 1 SEC) on Sunday afternoon. The Aggies opened the game by racing to the doubles point. Wins of 6-1 and 6-0 on Courts Two and Three, respectively, lifted Texas A&M to an opening lead. However, Kentucky's No. 1 doubles team of Elizabeth Stevens and Makayla Mills held a 4-2 break advantage over No. 5 Mary Stoiana and Mia Kupres when the opening session ended. Texas A&M continued their dominant start to the match by claiming victory in all six opening sets of singles action. No. 36 Mia Kupres doubled the Aggie lead by eliminating Lidia Gonzalez in straight sets on court three. Then the nation's number one singles player, Mary Stoiana, defeated Elizabeth Stevens on court one, 6-2, 6-1. Lucciana Perez needed just one more point to complete the doubles, beating Ellie Eades 6-2, 6-3 on court four. The two teams decided to play out the game, allowing the Aggie to increase their lead. Ellie Myers dropped a tight 6-2, 6-4 match on court six, and Zoe Hammond fell to No. 14 Nicole Khirin on court two in two tight sets. The Wildcats were able to get the final point of the match, as Zhu came back from a set down to continue the undefeated start to her SEC singles career. Zhu dropped a lopsided first set before rallying to open a 4-0 lead in the second. However, Jeanette Mireles recovered to level the set at five, but Zhu surrendered to win the last two games of the set and force a match tiebreak. The native of Berlin, Germany raced out to a 9-5 lead in the decider, only to see four match points melt away. However, a long rally at nine was interrupted by an overhead impact that gave the Wildcat the lead. She would serve for the match and claim victory on the next point. Next weekend, the Cats return to the friendly confines of the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex, playing a pair of matches against Missouri and Arkansas. The Wildcats will host the Tigers in the first game of the weekend, playing on Friday, March 29 with the first scheduled time of 5:00 PM ET. Kentucky will then host an Easter Sunday showdown against the Razorbacks on Sunday, March 31 at 1:00 PM ET. Admission to all home games is free to the public, with live stats and livestream available for fans who cannot attend. RESULTS Kentucky vs. Texas A&M

Double

Mills/Stevens (UK) vs No. 5 Stoiana/Kupres (TAMU) 4-2 (unfinished)

Perez/Mireles (GUEST) def. Hammond/Eades (UK) 6-1

Fitch/Khirin (GUEST) beats. Gonzalez/Zhu (UK) 6-0 Singles

No. 1 Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. Elizabeth Stevens (UK) 6-2, 6-1

No. 14 Nicole Khirin (TAMU) def. Zoë Hammond (UK) 7-5, 6-3

No. 36 Mia Kupres (TAMU) def. Lidia González (UK) 6-0, 6-0

Lucciana Pérez (TAMU) def. Ellie Eades (UK) 6-2, 6-3

Julia Zhu (UK) def. Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) 1-6, 7-5 [11-9]

Ellie Pittman (TAMU) def. Ellie Myers (UK) 6-2, 6-4 Order of finishing:

Double3, 2*

Singles 3, 1, 4*, 6, 2, 5 For the latest UK Womens Tennis news, follow the Wildcats on X and Instagram at @UKWomensTennis.

