Boston College leads the NCAA men's hockey tournament





As the nation's only 30-win team with 14 NHL draft picks, Boston College will enter the NCAA Division I national men's tournament as the No. 1 overall seed in a region that includes defending champion Quinnipiac. BC (31-5-1) is looking to win its first league title since 2012 and first since Jerry York, the all-time winningest coach in Division I hockey, retired after the 2021-2022 season. Six-time national champion Boston University, nine-time national champion Denver and a resurgent three-time champion Michigan State were also named No. 1 seeds in their respective regions. “I was fortunate enough to watch Coach York do it for 14 years while I was his assistant,” Eagles coach Greg Brown said of his team's 11-member freshman class during the selection show that aired on ESPN. “I had a good head start leading a large freshman class and the kids were great. “They came in so eager to learn that they wanted to be part of the team. It wasn't a difficult transition.” First-round picks Ryan Leonard and Will Smith were part of a promising freshman class that could help the Eagles win their first Hockey East regular-season title since 2020 and first conference tournament title since 2012. BC opens Friday at 2:00 PM ET against Michigan Tech (19-14-6) in the Providence Regional at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI Wisconsin (26-11-2) will face defending champion Quinnipiac (26-9-2) at 5:30 p.m. in the second game of the region. The regional final will be played on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET. National No. 2 seed BU (26-9-2) and star freshman center Macklin Celebrini, the projected No. 1 pick of this year's NHL Draft, will try to win their sixth national title and first since 2009. They will face RIT (27-10-2) to open the Sioux Falls Regional on Thursday at 5:00 PM at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, SD Last year's national runner-up Minnesota (22-10-5) will face Nebraska Omaha (23- 12-4) at 8:30 p.m. The regional final is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. 2022 national champions and No. 3 seed Denver (28-9-3) will seek what would be a 10th national title, starting against 2021 national champion Massachusetts (20-13-6) on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Springfield Regional at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. Maine (23-11-2) will take on Cornell (21-6-6) at 5:30 p.m. The regional final is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m National No. 4 seed Michigan State (24-9-3) makes its first tournament appearance since 2012. MSU is looking for its first Frozen Four since 2007 as it takes place Friday at 5 p.m. ET in the Maryland Heights region at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Eight-time national champion North Dakota (26-11-2) will face nine-time national champion Michigan (21-14-3) at 8:30 a.m. The regional final is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The teams that win these four regionals will travel to the Frozen Four at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The winner of the Providence Regional will play the winner of the Maryland Heights Regional, while the winner of the Springfield Regional will face the winner of the Sioux Falls Regional. The winner of those national semifinals will play against each other for the national championship on Saturday, April 13 at 6:00 PM ET.

