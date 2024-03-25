Sports
Logo, Mascot and Slogan Revealed for ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 Presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group – Macao SAR Government Portal
ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group will be held from April 15 to 21
The ITTF Men's and Women's Macau 2024 World Cup presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-hosted by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at the Galaxy Arena from April 15 to 21. Organizers today (March 25) unveiled the official event logo, mascot and slogan.
Crafted with silhouettes of swinging rackets, the event's logo is shaped like a lotus flower, a poignant symbol of Macau's cultural heritage. The blooming lotus above the water stripes also pays tribute to Macau's iconic Azulejo patterns, bringing global fame to the event.
The event mascot BOBO is named after the Cantonese pronunciation of ball and the local term Chai for table tennis. With infectious enthusiasm, BOBO, a playful representation of a table tennis ball in player clothing, embodies Macau's spirit of promoting the sport of table tennis.
The slogan of the Charming Macao, Blooming Table Tennis event summarizes the special culture, history and landscapes of Macao. It also symbolizes the idea that table tennis will flourish in this captivating environment and captivate the world's attention with its exceptional charm.
Tickets are currently on sale via the Damai application and mini program, Mpay's mCoin platform, Cityline, MacauTicket.com, by phone or at Kong Seng stores in Macao or directly at the Galaxy Arena venue during the event period.
Visit the ITTF official website for the latest updates on the eventwww.ittf.comthe Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the Macao Major Sporting Events Facebook page, (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.
View gallery
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.mo/en/news/logo-mascot-and-slogan-unveiled-for-ittf-mens-and-womens-world-cup-macao-2024-presented-by-galaxy-entertainment-group/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Allied Gaming & Entertainment to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on Wednesday, March 27
- Logo, Mascot and Slogan Revealed for ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 Presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group – Macao SAR Government Portal
- Donald Trump in court – live: Former president in court – with hours to go before deadline to pay $464 million fine or seize properties | US News
- The US labor market is in “good shape”
- Use app scripts to efficiently format tables in Google Docs, including border styles and merges.
- Sunil Bharti Mittal and Valerie Mars join Hakluyt's International Advisory Board
- Reform Britain: The right-wing party that could transform British politics
- Emirates Wins World's Best In-Flight Entertainment Award at Airline Excellence Awards 2024
- Boston College leads the NCAA men's hockey tournament
- Philadelphia, here I am! : Brian Friel's classic returns with great fanfare
- Stock market today: the momentum of Wall Street is running out of steam after its last record week
- Central body of PTI becomes part of Kashmir – Pakistan