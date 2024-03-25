Logo, Mascot and Slogan Revealed for ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 Presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group – Macao SAR Government Portal

ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group will be held from April 15 to 21

The ITTF Men's and Women's Macau 2024 World Cup presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-hosted by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at the Galaxy Arena from April 15 to 21. Organizers today (March 25) unveiled the official event logo, mascot and slogan.

Crafted with silhouettes of swinging rackets, the event's logo is shaped like a lotus flower, a poignant symbol of Macau's cultural heritage. The blooming lotus above the water stripes also pays tribute to Macau's iconic Azulejo patterns, bringing global fame to the event.

The event mascot BOBO is named after the Cantonese pronunciation of ball and the local term Chai for table tennis. With infectious enthusiasm, BOBO, a playful representation of a table tennis ball in player clothing, embodies Macau's spirit of promoting the sport of table tennis.

The slogan of the Charming Macao, Blooming Table Tennis event summarizes the special culture, history and landscapes of Macao. It also symbolizes the idea that table tennis will flourish in this captivating environment and captivate the world's attention with its exceptional charm.

Tickets are currently on sale via the Damai application and mini program, Mpay's mCoin platform, Cityline, MacauTicket.com, by phone or at Kong Seng stores in Macao or directly at the Galaxy Arena venue during the event period.

