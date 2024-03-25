Sports
Mountaineers Claim Series Win No. 13 Coastal Carolina With Doubleheader Split
BOONE, NC App State Baseball used a rally in the eighth inning to culminate Braxton Church green light, two-run single with two outs, to open a Sunday doubleheader against No. 13 Coastal Carolina with a 9-8 victory that marked the Mountaineers' first weekend series win against a top-15 opponent since a memorable road trip of 2012 to No. 7 LSU.
In the final episode, App State forced extra time on a tying single from Hunter Wilder with two outs in the ninth, but ultimately fell 17-11 in 12 innings.
Game 1
Building on a series-opening victory in which App State overcame a 6-0 deficit to prevail 16-8 on Saturday, the Mountaineers built a 5-0 lead through five innings of Game 2 before falling behind 8-5 in the second reached half of the match. the seventh.
App State scored one point Drew Holderbachs RBI groundout in the seventh, and winning pitcher Colin Welch retired the side in the top of the eighth. Coastal retired the first App State batter in the bottom of the eighth, but Joseph Zamora single before moving to second C.J. Boyd was hit by a pitch. Austin St Laurent was also hit by a pitch, loading the bases.
A strikeout was called Banks Tolley in the batter's box with two ahead, and he fouled an 0-2 pitch before cutting the count to 2-2 and reaching base on a hit pitch that brought home Zamora. In a lefty-lefty matchup with App State trailing 8-7, Church's check-swing single sailed over the shortstop's head and fell to the center fielder to score both Boyd and St. Laurent.
Welch also retired the side in the ninth, driving a groundout short to end it. He retired all eight batters he faced and struckout a total of two.
The Mountaineers built a 5-0 lead heading into the sixth inning thanks to timely hitting and a strong start on the mound of Jackson Steensmawho faced only one batter above the minimum through four innings and stranded two runners in a scoreless fifth.
App State took a 2–0 lead in the second inning, when Holderbach scored on Zamora's RBI single and Adam Quintero raced home on Boyd's sacrifice fly. The Mountaineers extended their lead in the fifth after Tolley's two-run double and Church's RBI single.
The Chanticleers finally broke through against Steensma in the sixth, getting a two-run, two-out single with the bases loaded, but a groundout limited the damage. Coastal scored six runs on just three hits against the App State bullpen in the seventh, taking advantage of two walks and two flopped batters.
Coastal broke a 5-all tie by scoring runs on a basesloaded walk and a basesloaded pitch. Welch came in and retired the next two batters, with a fly ball to right in the first at bat resulting in a sacrifice fly.
Church and Tolley each scored three runs, while Zamora went 3-for-4 to help lead an 11-hit attack.
Game 2
Hunter Wilder headlined a monster day at the plate for the Mountaineers in game two. Not only did he drive in the tying run with two outs in the ninth, but he opened the scoring for the Mountaineers in the second inning.
After Xavier Moronta reached on a one-out walk and Adam Quintero Followed with a single through the left side, Wilder hit his first career home run over the right field fence to give the Mountaineers a 3–1 lead.
App State (15-7, 3-3) pushed the lead to 5-1 in the fourth inning with back-to-back RBI doubles from Austin St Laurent And Banks Tolley.
The Chanticleers (18-6, 3-3) stormed back with a six-run fifth inning, highlighted by a grand slam by Derek Bender.
Dante Chirico got off to a strong start on the mound for App State, retiring eight in a row before running into trouble in the fifth inning. Chirico was helped by excellent defense in center field from Tolley, who made a pair of diving catches in center field, including one that led to a double play in the second inning.
Trailing 7-5 in the fifth inning, the Mountaineers tied the score on an RBI groundout from Joseph Zamora and a two-out RBI single by St. Laurent, which ended with a five-hit night.
App State then went ahead in the sixth on an RBI single by Wilder, plating Braxton Church, who led off the inning with a walk. Wilder finished the night with a career-high four hits and five RBIs, reaching base six times in the ballgame.
After giving up the lead in the top of the seventh, the Mountaineers tied the score again in the bottom half of the inning, when Tolley ripped an RBI double to left-center to beat St. Laurent, who led off with a single.
The see-saw battle continued, with the Chanticleers leading 11-10 in the top of the eighth inning before the Mountaineers fought back in the ninth. With two on, Moronta walked and Quintero reached on a fielding error that put runners on the corners, paving the way for Wilder's tying run.
After trading scoreless innings in the 10th and 11th innings, Coastal scored six runs in the 12th to salvage the final, 17-11.
App State finished with a season-high 19 hits, and five Mountaineers had multi-hit efforts.
App State returns to action on Tuesday as the Mountaineers travel to UNC Asheville for a showdown at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
The 2024 App State Baseball season is presented by Chick-fil-A.
|
Sources
2/ https://appstatesports.com/news/2024/3/24/baseball-mountaineers-claim-series-win-over-no-13-coastal-carolina-with-doubleheader-split.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mountaineers Claim Series Win No. 13 Coastal Carolina With Doubleheader Split
- Apple, Google and Meta targeted by new European law
- Pak court orders authorities to produce Imran Khan, his wife, on April 4 – World News
- Inclusive justice for lasting peace
- At the end of his term, President Jokowi's assets will increase by IDR 13.4 billion compared to 2022
- The Moscow attack proves that Russia and the United States have lost sight of their priorities
- Centennial Yards prepares to break ground on new towers and entertainment district in downtown Atlanta
- After Daughter Violates Her Dress Code, Mom Questions School Cheerleader Uniform
- Stock market today: the momentum of Wall Street is running out of steam after its last record week
- Northwest hydrogen startup receives $1.5 million
- Allied Gaming & Entertainment to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on Wednesday, March 27
- Logo, Mascot and Slogan Revealed for ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 Presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group – Macao SAR Government Portal