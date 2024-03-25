Mountaineers Claim Series Win No. 13 Coastal Carolina With Doubleheader Split

BOONE, NC App State Baseball used a rally in the eighth inning to culminate Braxton Church green light, two-run single with two outs, to open a Sunday doubleheader against No. 13 Coastal Carolina with a 9-8 victory that marked the Mountaineers' first weekend series win against a top-15 opponent since a memorable road trip of 2012 to No. 7 LSU.

In the final episode, App State forced extra time on a tying single from Hunter Wilder with two outs in the ninth, but ultimately fell 17-11 in 12 innings.

Game 1

Building on a series-opening victory in which App State overcame a 6-0 deficit to prevail 16-8 on Saturday, the Mountaineers built a 5-0 lead through five innings of Game 2 before falling behind 8-5 in the second reached half of the match. the seventh.

App State scored one point Drew Holderbachs RBI groundout in the seventh, and winning pitcher Colin Welch retired the side in the top of the eighth. Coastal retired the first App State batter in the bottom of the eighth, but Joseph Zamora single before moving to second C.J. Boyd was hit by a pitch. Austin St Laurent was also hit by a pitch, loading the bases.

A strikeout was called Banks Tolley in the batter's box with two ahead, and he fouled an 0-2 pitch before cutting the count to 2-2 and reaching base on a hit pitch that brought home Zamora. In a lefty-lefty matchup with App State trailing 8-7, Church's check-swing single sailed over the shortstop's head and fell to the center fielder to score both Boyd and St. Laurent.

Welch also retired the side in the ninth, driving a groundout short to end it. He retired all eight batters he faced and struckout a total of two.

The Mountaineers built a 5-0 lead heading into the sixth inning thanks to timely hitting and a strong start on the mound of Jackson Steensma who faced only one batter above the minimum through four innings and stranded two runners in a scoreless fifth.

App State took a 2–0 lead in the second inning, when Holderbach scored on Zamora's RBI single and Adam Quintero raced home on Boyd's sacrifice fly. The Mountaineers extended their lead in the fifth after Tolley's two-run double and Church's RBI single.

The Chanticleers finally broke through against Steensma in the sixth, getting a two-run, two-out single with the bases loaded, but a groundout limited the damage. Coastal scored six runs on just three hits against the App State bullpen in the seventh, taking advantage of two walks and two flopped batters.

Coastal broke a 5-all tie by scoring runs on a basesloaded walk and a basesloaded pitch. Welch came in and retired the next two batters, with a fly ball to right in the first at bat resulting in a sacrifice fly.

Church and Tolley each scored three runs, while Zamora went 3-for-4 to help lead an 11-hit attack.

Game 2

Hunter Wilder headlined a monster day at the plate for the Mountaineers in game two. Not only did he drive in the tying run with two outs in the ninth, but he opened the scoring for the Mountaineers in the second inning.

After Xavier Moronta reached on a one-out walk and Adam Quintero Followed with a single through the left side, Wilder hit his first career home run over the right field fence to give the Mountaineers a 3–1 lead.

App State (15-7, 3-3) pushed the lead to 5-1 in the fourth inning with back-to-back RBI doubles from Austin St Laurent And Banks Tolley .

The Chanticleers (18-6, 3-3) stormed back with a six-run fifth inning, highlighted by a grand slam by Derek Bender.

Dante Chirico got off to a strong start on the mound for App State, retiring eight in a row before running into trouble in the fifth inning. Chirico was helped by excellent defense in center field from Tolley, who made a pair of diving catches in center field, including one that led to a double play in the second inning.

Trailing 7-5 in the fifth inning, the Mountaineers tied the score on an RBI groundout from Joseph Zamora and a two-out RBI single by St. Laurent, which ended with a five-hit night.

App State then went ahead in the sixth on an RBI single by Wilder, plating Braxton Church , who led off the inning with a walk. Wilder finished the night with a career-high four hits and five RBIs, reaching base six times in the ballgame.

After giving up the lead in the top of the seventh, the Mountaineers tied the score again in the bottom half of the inning, when Tolley ripped an RBI double to left-center to beat St. Laurent, who led off with a single.

The see-saw battle continued, with the Chanticleers leading 11-10 in the top of the eighth inning before the Mountaineers fought back in the ninth. With two on, Moronta walked and Quintero reached on a fielding error that put runners on the corners, paving the way for Wilder's tying run.

After trading scoreless innings in the 10th and 11th innings, Coastal scored six runs in the 12th to salvage the final, 17-11.

App State finished with a season-high 19 hits, and five Mountaineers had multi-hit efforts.

App State returns to action on Tuesday as the Mountaineers travel to UNC Asheville for a showdown at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

