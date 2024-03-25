Jacob Allen is medically retired and finds a new role

PISCATAWAY Jacob Allen knew it was serious as soon as the injury happened.

The offensive lineman played his final high school game at The Hun School in Princeton. There were three seconds left in the third quarter when Hun kicked a field goal. Allen, who had committed to Rutgers football for about six months at the time as part of the 2022 recruiting class, was at left guard.

As the play unfolded, all his weight rested on his left knee.

“I remember feeling all my weight on my leg, and I thought, 'If anyone walks into this, I'm screwed,'” Allen said. And then it happened.

Their tight end stumbled. It hit Allen's knee. Allen heard a bang. He couldn't walk. All he could do was lie on his back and stare at the sky while the medical staff and coaches tended to him.

This began a long and difficult recovery process that continues today.

Allen was determined to get back on the field and assist the Scarlet Knights, who begin spring training this week and are rebuilding under Greg Schiano. But injuries can change plans and goals, something Allen has experienced in recent months.

After five surgeries and exhausting all options to finally suit up for a game, Allen has medically withdrawn from Rutgers, a decision he came to in the weeks following the team's Pinstripe Bowl victory after conversations with his family , the medical staff and his coaches.

But while Allen can't contribute on the field, he has found another way to support the program while also fueling another passion by assisting with the strength and conditioning program.

My dream was definitely to come here and help Rutgers win a national championship and be a part of that on the field, Allen told the USA TODAY Network-New Jersey. I believe God is testing me, and I can still do that in another way: in the weight room.

'A big mental toll'

The injury was as serious as Allen feared.

He had a dislocated kneecap. The cartilage had been torn off the bottom of his kneecap. He had a microfracture.

One surgery led to two, when the knee didn't heal properly from the first. All underwent Matrix-induced autologous chondrocyte implantation (MACI) and tibial osteotomy. Yet his knee still did not heal properly.

Another operation.

Then the screws in his knee bent.

Another operation, eventually five in total.

Initially, doctors told Allen that recovery would take just four months.

It was my first surgery ever, Allen said. I didn't really know how to rehab it properly. I think that played a role. I learned the hard way how to rehab properly.

It was a grueling process.

The 6-foot-1, 290-pound Allen arrived at Rutgers to much fanfare. He was rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 2 overall prospect in New Jersey, according to the 247Sports Composite. He had a long list of offers from schools including Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and many others, but chose to stay close to home and play for Rutgers.

But it wasn't easy not being able to help on the field. Allen didn't even get a chance to participate in training.

It was certainly a big mental toll, Allen said. Many obstacles.

Allen said everyone around the football program, from his coaches and teammates to the video staff and even the cooking staff, helped him get through it.

Everyone here is just great people, Allen said.

'That really gave me satisfaction'

Along the way, Allen developed a passion for the weight room. Last May, he worked at DeMarco Training Systems in Hamilton, a gym where he had previously worked during high school.

“I was there helping kids,” Allen said. I just saw through the work I did with them, they just saw me as a coaching figure. That really gave me satisfaction.

So that's what sparked Allen's desire to help with Rutger's strength program, where he can work closely with director of athletic performance Jay Butler, who Allen has enjoyed the opportunity to learn from.

Allen said his injury has changed his perspective. It's helped him connect with players who might be going through something similar.

In the weight room, Allens fulfills his role.

You can tell when someone is a little down by their expressions and body language, so something I try to focus on is trying to bring them up, Allen said. And don't try to yell or come from a negative place, but come from a place of love and just wanting to get the job done.

Allen is considering becoming a teacher and coach after college, especially at the high school level. Allens is only a sophomore, majoring in communications and minoring in education. But nothing is set in stone at this point, Allen said.

Since joining Rutgers, Allen has learned extensive insights and lessons from Schiano.

He's incredible, Allen said. The message he gives us in the team meeting always touches me. He'll say something that will really help you keep going. Even if he is only one-on-one in his office, his door is always open to any player, you can bounce everything off him and he will give you his perspective. He has been a great help.

For more than two years, Allen has been on a long, grueling journey. He's been forced to turn his dream of helping the Scarlet Knights on the field into a dream of helping them off it, in the weight room.

It was an unexpected path, but one that Allen has embraced.

Something I've learned through this process is that everything is what you make it, Allen said. I can go to the weight room with little energy, be negative, say: Why me? or I can go in there, be excited to work and know that I'm helping others still achieve the same goal.