Three DII schools with teams in men's and women's Elite Eights

It's not entirely unusual for a Division II school to send a team to both the men's and women's basketball Elite Eight sites. Before this season, it had happened three times since 2019, and thirteen times in total.

However, the 2024 Division II tournaments have taken this trend a step further. For the first time in Division II history, three schools will send a team to the men's and women's Elite Eight sites: Ferris State, Gannon and Minnesota State Mankato. The women's Elite Eight begins Monday in St. Joseph, Missouri. The men's Elite Eight begins Tuesday in Evansville, Indiana. Read more about the teams and matchups below.

Gannon

Gannon continues to make history as it hosted a split region, with both the men's and women's teams receiving the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic Regional. Since 2014, when the split-regional model was implemented, this is only the third time a school has earned the No. 1 seed in a regional competition for the men's and women's Division II tournaments.

The Gannon men's team continued a tremendous turnaround by capturing the regional victory. Last year the Golden Knights went 3-23. It took some heroics for the Golden Knights (32-2) to reach the program's first Elite Eight since 2009. In the regional title game, Nigel Haughton hit a buzzer-beater for a score of 16. -point comeback and marking the only time the team led in the match. Gannon men's basketball head coach Jordan Fee is now returning to the Elite Eight for the third straight year. A year ago, he was the head coach of a Nova Southeastern team that went on to win the Division II national championship. Now he's guiding Gannon, which faces Cal State San Bernardino on Tuesday, to the Elite Eight in his first season as head coach.

On the women's side, Gannon advanced to the regional title with a 25-point win and will advance as the No. 1 seed in the Elite Eight, facing Cal State San Marcos on Monday. It will be the program's third Elite Eight appearance and first since 2013. Senior Sam Pirosko continued to lead a balanced Golden Knights team (35-2) to earn regional Most Outstanding Player honors. It is the latest in a series of awards for the senior post player, who was previously named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Athlete of the Year and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association Player of the Year. She was also named MVP of the PSAC Tournament after Gannon won the tournament.

Ferris stands

The Ferris State women (25-5) will advance to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history after winning their region as a No. 3 seed. The Bulldogs knocked off top-seeded rival Grand Valley State 49-46 in the regional final. In the Bulldogs' three NCAA tournament victories in their region, they defeated the champions of each of the three conferences in the Midwest region: the Great Lakes Valley Conference, Great Midwest Athletic Conference and Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Ferris State has proven it can beat the best all year long, beating the nation's No. 1-ranked teams three times this year in Grand Valley State and Ashland (twice), along with the current No. 2-ranked team in Grand Valley State.

The Ferris State men's team turned the region on its head by knocking off top-seeded host UIndy in the second round, 94-87. The Bulldogs followed that up with a regional final victory against Lake Superior State to advance to their first Division II quarterfinals since 2018, which happens to be the last national championship the program won. Ferris State will now look to repeat history, starting with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 1 seed Minnesota State Mankato on Tuesday.

Mankato of the state of Minnesota

Don't be fooled by the Minnesota State Mankato women's seed. As the No. 7 seed in the Central Regional, the Mavericks posted wins of 20, 12 and 32 points to earn a spot in the Elite Eight. It marks the program's first Elite Eight appearance since 2009, when the Mavericks won the national championship. Minnesota State Mankato (29-5) will enter the Elite Eight as a No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 seed Georgia Southwestern on Monday.

The Minnesota State Mankato men (32-2) kept their season alive with a last-second shot from Elijah Hazekamp to defeat Northwest Missouri State 43-42 and advance to the Elite for the second time in program history Eight. The Mavericks' last appearance was in 2011. They are the No. 1 seed in the Elite Eight.

First timers

Half of the Elite Eight women's teams are making their first appearance. This includes No. 3 seed Ferris State, No. 4 seed Georgia Southwestern, No. 2 seed Texas Woman's University and No. 8 seed Cal State San Marcos.

On the men's side, North Georgia will make its first appearance in the Elite Eight.

Other Men's Notes

Nova Southeast:The defending Division II national champions earned their program's fourth appearance in the Elite Eight, walking away with their regional championship, 98-66, and extending their home winning streak to 64 games dating back to February 2020. They will face No. 7 from seed. Southern New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Southern New Hampshire:The Penmen finished on a 17-0 run to stun top-seeded Saint Michael's, 73-61, and win the NCAA Division II East Region championship. They are going to the Elite Eight for the eighth time in program history and for the first time since 2014-15. They face defending champion Nova Southeastern on Tuesday.

West Texas A&M:The Buffs return to the Elite Eight for the fifth time and first since 2021. They did this by defeating Colorado Mesa 61-41 in the second half of an 88-76 victory in the regional championship game. The Buffs play North Georgia on Tuesday.

North Georgia:The Nighthawks advanced to their first Elite Eight in a tight victory against Peach Belt Conference rival Lander. The two teams started with a 15-15 all-time record against each other, but North Georgia pulled out a 70-67 victory to take a one-game lead. The Nighthawks face West Texas A&M on Tuesday.

Cal State San Bernardino:The Coyotes are back in the Elite Eight for the second year in a row, beating Azusa Pacific in the regional championship 74-67. As the sixth seed in the Elite Eight, they face Gannon on Tuesday.

Other women's notes

Daemen:The Wildcats captured their second regional title in four seasons with a 69-62 victory against Thomas Jefferson University. In the fifth straight NCAA Tournament, Daemen reached the Elite Eight as the No. 6 seed in the region, earning his eighth straight victory. The Wildcats face Texas Woman's University on Monday.

Tampa:For the second straight season, Tampa is going to the women's Elite Eight. Tampa won the regional championship game against Nova Southeastern 63-56 despite a 6-point first quarter. Tampa will take on Ferris State on Monday.

Southwest Georgia:Georgia Southwestern, one of the Elite Eight starters, posted a 79-62 victory against Carson-Newman in the regional championship game. The Hurricanes defeated the No. 1, 2 and 4 seeds en route to the regional championship. They face Minnesota State Mankato on Monday.

Texas Woman's University:The No. 1 seed in the South Central Region, Texas Woman's University, held a 24-10 lead after the first quarter of the regional title game and never looked back in a 65-51 win. The Pioneers will make their first Elite Eight appearance on Monday when they take on Daemen.

Cal state San Marcos:Another team making its first Elite Eight appearance, Cal State San Marcos, clinched its spot in the final seconds of its regional championship. Ava Ranson broke a 71 tie with a pair of free throws in the final seconds to send her team to the Elite Eight, where it will face Gannon in the quarterfinals.

