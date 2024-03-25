Virat Kohli creates this Indian record in T20 cricket | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: It is quite clear that when new records will be made Virat Kohli steps onto the field, whether it is international cricket or franchise cricket. The star hitter isn't just setting records with his bat; he is also a livewire in the field.

Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Kohli now holds the record of taking most catches as an Indian fielder T20 cricket .He achieved the milestone during RCBs IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings in Bengaluru on Monday.

Kohli took a nice catch at covers to dismiss the one from Punjab Jonny Bairstow for his 173rd catch in the T20s which he surpassed Suresh Raina 's record of 172 catches.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 167 catches, followed by Manish Pandey (146) and Suryakumar Yadav (136).

Talking about the match, RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first home match of their IPL 2024 campaign at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB came into the match having lost their tournament opener by six wickets to Chennai Super Kings on Friday evening.

Earlier, Kohli became the first Indian batsman to complete 12,000 runs in T20 cricket during the opening match of the season against Chennai Super Kings.

Kohli, who recently welcomed the arrival of his second child, achieved the feat in his 377th T20 match and 360th innings. He has scored 8 centuries and 91 fifties in T20 cricket so far.

Among these figures, Kohli has scored 4037 runs in T20 internationals for India, including a century. The rest of the runs came while playing for his state team Delhi, Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

