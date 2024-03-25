Women's tennis drops tough match against Abilene Christian





RIO GRANDE VALLEY The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's tennis team fought hard but lost a tough 4-3 match against the Abilene Christian (ACU) Wildcats Sunday at the Orville Cox Tennis Center. ACU (5-9, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference) took an early 1-0 lead with victories at the second and third doubles courts. Graduated student Isabelle Bahr and junior Marjorie Souza improved to 2-0 in conference play in the No. 1 flight with a 6-3 win, playing consistent and smart tennis. UTRGVs (8-7, 0-1 WAC) No. 3 duo of juniors Crystal Dule and sophomores Valentina Urraco did well in their match and came back from 3-5 down to tie the match at 5-5 with the doubles point on the line. ACUsOlivia SearsAndAndrea Guerrerotook the point with a difficult 7-5 victory. The singles session was tight on the courts. The Wildcats extended their lead to 2-0 with a win at the sixth singles court. But the Vaqueros won the first set on the second, third, fourth and fifth courts, keeping them in the thick of things as they showed a great fight to erase early deficits. Sophomore Yaiza Vazquez got the Vaqueros on the board with a 6-2, 6-4 victory on the fourth court. She showed her toughness to hold off a comeback attempt in the second and cut the deficit to 2–1. Souza, Dule and senior Leah Karren all went to full third sets with the team victory up for grabs. Souza showed incredible mental strength to bounce back after dropping the first set of her No. 1 match 6-3. She went down 1-4 in the second and roared back to win five straight matches, winning 6-4. Bahr took an outright win on Court Two. She battled to a 7–5 victory in a back-and-forth first, then quickly took control of the second to take the frame 6–2 and secure her victory, leaving the match at 2–2 ended up. ACU regained a 3-2 lead with a victory in the fifth flight. Souza ended her fight in exciting fashion and won the third set 7-6 (7:5). She went toe-to-toe with Sears as the two traded small scoring runs until the tiebreaker closed at 5:5. Souza took control and won the match 7-6 (7:5), improving to 2-0 in top-court conference play while tying the match at 3-3. The match came down to an unfortunate jump for the Vaqueros on Court Three. Karren won an even first set 7-5Masha Vrsalovic,but dropped the second, 3-6. Karren fell behind 3-5 in the decisive third, after which she found another gear to force a tiebreak at 6-6. The two traded the scores to an 8:8 draw, keeping things as close as possible. Then Vrsalovic got a break when her serve hit the net, but stayed in, giving her a 9:8 lead. She went on to win for ACU. Next up for UTRGV is a conference match at #63 Grand Canyon Thursday at 3:00 PM (CT). Full results

Doubles (2, 1, 3) 1. Isabelle Bahr / Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) final Masha Vrsalovic/Maria Cascos (ACU) 6-3

2. Libby Blair/Maryjoe Crisologo (ACU) def. Leah Karren / Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) 6-1

3. Olivia Sears/Andrea Guerrero (ACU) def. Crystal Dule / Valentina Urraco (UTRGV) 7-5 Singles (6, 4, 2, 5, 1, 3) 1. Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) final Olivia Sears (ACU) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7:5)

2. Isabelle Bahr (UTRGV) final Maryjoe Crisologo (ACU) 7-5, 6-2

3. Masha Vrsalovic (ACU) def. Leah Karren (UTRGV) 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (10:8)

4. Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) final Maria Cascos (ACU) 6-2, 6-4

5. Andrea Guerrero (ACU) def. Crystal Dule (UTRGV) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1

6. Libby Blair (ACU) def. Valentina Urraco (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goutrgv.com/news/2024/3/24/womens-tennis-drops-tough-match-to-abilene-christian.aspx

