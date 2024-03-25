Gretchen Walsh looks at the first Olympics after historic NCAA swimming championships

Gretchen Walsh just completed one of the best NCAA swimming seasons in history, which could help propel her to a first-time Olympic team this summer.

Walsh, a junior at the University of Virginia, broke the NCAA record in the four fastest events in college swimming.

At last week's NCAA Championships alone, she accomplished a preseason goal she dubbed the triple threat: “conquering three individual events (the most a swimmer can do at NCAAs) in three record times.”

Since the start of the ACC Championships in February, she has accomplished the following:

50 freestyle: NCAA record lowered from 20.79 seconds to 20.37

100 freestyle: NCAA record lowered from 45.56 to 44.83

100 backstroke: NCAA record lowered from 48.26 to 48.10

100 butterfly: NCAA record lowered from 48.46 to 47.42

The 6-foot-2 Walsh was a precocious talent, along with older sister Alex, the Tokyo Olympic 200-meter medley silver medalist who also won three individual NCAA titles last week.

At age 13, Gretchen qualified nine days before competing for the 2016 Olympic Trials and was the youngest of the more than 1,500 swimmers there.

In 2021, Walsh placed fifth in the 50-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympic Trials after her senior year of high school at Nashville's Harpeth Hall. Harpeth alumni also include three-time 1984 Olympic champion Tracy Caulkins, arguably the best all-around female swimmer in American history.

She missed the 2022 World Cup team by one-hundredth of a second in the 50-meter free. She did reach the 2023 World Championships, where she finished third in the 50m fly (not an Olympic event), eighth in the 100m fly and 11th in the 50m free, plus two relay medals.

Walsh said she proved something to herself by making her first world team last year.

It finally put me on this track, like Paris 2024. I'm not afraid to admit that this is my goal and that is the dream, she said in November. It's not just about making it, but also succeeding there and winning gold.

Walsh, an NCAA champion for three years at Virginia, knew last year that some were calling her a bathtub swimmer, or someone who achieves significantly better results in NCAA 25-meter pools than in 50-meter pools used for major international competitions such as the Olympic Games and World Championships.

Swimmers can spend 65% of an NCAA race underwater, compared to 30% of an Olympic race. The rule for both is that they must break the surface 15 meters after each wall.

The ability to generate speed underwater with dolphin kicks is so important, and so different from stroking above, that the skill is often called the fifth stroke, along with freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke.

Some college swimmers who excel underwater may have a relatively difficult time in the larger pools, where they may have to take twice as many strokes.

Everyone always says, 'I'm just a bathtub swimmer, I can't do the long course (50 meters), but I think I've finally proven to myself that I can do both,'” Walsh said in November. I know I still have a lot of room to grow in the long course area, but after making it to the first round (making the world team at the 2023 US Championships) and building from there, I have already learned so many lessons that I have learned. that come together in my training.

Every swimmer this century who previously won three individual NCAA titles in NCAA record times in one meet also had international success: Natalie Coughlin (2002), Ryan Lochte (2006), Caeleb Dressel (2018), Kate Douglass (2023) and Lon Marchand (2023), according to the swimming news website Swimswam.com.

Next up for Walsh is June's Olympic Trials in Indianapolis, where the top two in most events will make the team for Paris.

In the 50 meters free, Walsh could compete against Simone Manuel (winner of the Tokyo Olympic Trials), Torri Huske (winner of the 2022 world trials) and Abbey Weitzeil (winner of the 2023 world trials).

In the 100m free, where the top six will likely make the team for relay purposes, the field could also include the women who have won events in the past three years: Weitzeil, Huske and Douglass. Plus Manuel, the fellow 2016 Olympic gold medalist.

Huske won the 100 meter flight during the last three tests. Claire Curzan took silver in that event at the world championships in February.

Walsh said in November that her coach at Virginia, Todd DeSorbo, thinks she can break the world record in the 100-meter fly. To do that, she would have to lower her personal record by 87 hundredths of a second in a 55-second race.

On Friday, she lowered her personal best by 83 hundredths in the 100 meters, breaking her own NCAA record.

I think it's hard for Gretchen to really surprise me, DeSorbo saidand she certainly did.