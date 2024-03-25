EA Sports College Football 25: Everything You Need to Know

EA Sports College Football 25 sees the return of the old NCAA series after more than a decade of absence. While many will lazily call this a collegiate version of Madden NFL 24, die-hards know it as so much more – and have been clamoring for its return since the PS3 and Xbox 360 era. Now it's finally been confirmed, with a likely release date of summer 2024, and a list of trailers and first teams below. As the year goes on, we'll have the feature list and other details right here in your College Football 25 guide.

The first trailer for College Football 25 offered a glimpse of all the intricacies the series' return has to offer, including lifelike mascots, jerseys, locker rooms and stadiums. It also confirmed the first four teams: Michigan, Georgia, Florida and Alabama. Click on the image above to give him a watch.

College Football 25's release date is expected to fit into the same window as Madden NFL 25 – which should follow tradition with an August arrival. College Football 25 was announced in February 2024 and is being made at EA Tiburon, the long-time home of the Madden series.

Is College Football 25 just NCAA Football 25 under a different name? Something like that, although there is an important legal difference. The National Collegiate Athletic Association was accused of not compensating its players for their performances in EA's gameswhich led to a lawsuit from some of the players in question – and the end of that series with NCAA Football 14. As a result, this is indeed considered the 21st game in EA's non-NFL football series – but it carries no longer the NCAA name.

Considering the lawsuit mentioned above, EA has been super careful in securing real College Football 25 players. Those who agree to participate in the game will receive a flat fee of $600 and a copy of the game, as a reward for the use of their likeness. The good news is that this strategy worked and more than 10,000 college athletes have signed up to appear.

However, there will be absentees. For example, Texas quarterback Arch Manning – cousin of NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning – has reportedly opted out of College Football 25. Those who decline the use of their identity will be replaced with a generic character, and unfortunately there is no way to manually edit their name or likeness. Still, 10,000 real players is a colossal start. EA's goal is to have an 85-man roster for each school in the game, which would mean 87% of real athletes signed up.

All 134 Football Bowl Subdivision teams have been confirmed for College Football 25. That means newer additions to the association, such as the James Madison Dukes and Jacksonville State Gamecocks, will be playable in an EA game for the first time. Below are 25 of the teams we expect to rank high on the College Football 25 ratings list when it releases in the fall, sorted by their ranking at the end of the 2023 season.

1 Michigan wolverine

2 Washington Huskies

3 Texas Longhorns

4 Georgia Bulldogs

5 Alabama Crimson tide

6 Oregon ducks

7 Florida State seminaries

8 Missouri Tigers

9 Ole Miss Rebels

10 Ohio State Buckeyes

11 feral cats from Arizona

12 LSU Tigers

13 Penn State Nittany Lions

14 Notre Dame battles Irish

15 Oklahoma Sooners

16 Oklahoma State Cowboys

17 Tennessee volunteers

18 wildcats from the state of Kansas

19 Louisville Cardinals

20 Clemson Tigers

21 NC State Wolfpack

22 SMU Mustangs

23 Kansas Jayhawks

24 Iowa Hawkeyes

25 Freedom Flames

Will College Football 25 just be a retread of Madden NFL 24? That doesn't seem to be the case. That will be good news for many players, especially those who have argued that the NCAA series was actually stronger than its professional counterpart. One of the main differences was recruitment. Instead of dealing and dealing, players in high school had to be scouted and approached, playing off your college's strengths and weaknesses against those of others after signing. It was such a treat that you could often spend more time attracting prospective players than on the digital turf – and it will likely be a key area of ​​focus as EA tries to bring back fans from NCAA's heyday on PS3 and Xbox 360.

One major difference from the classic series is that you can't win NCFAA awards like the Ray Guy. These are the trophies awarded at the end of each season to the best players in collegiate football. “The offer that has been made is not sufficient for the rights compensation for the prizes,” president Mark Wolpert told On3. Apparently the figure presented by EA was “a “nominal increase based on the 2014 figure.”

According to Wolpert, EA has a plan B: fictional accolades: “If brands are going to be represented there, we want to be well compensated. So when I explained that to the EA representative, the answer came back to me that if we choose If they If they don't, they just make up their own prizes and put them in the game.”

However, along with EA's seemingly self-created gongs, the Heisman Trophy is expected to take place in College Football 25. That's because it is administered by a different organization than the NCFAA: the Heisman Trust.