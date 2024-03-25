EA Sports College Football 25: Everything You Need to Know

Connect with us

EA Sports College Football 25 sees the return of the old NCAA series after more than a decade of absence. While many will lazily call this a collegiate version of Madden NFL 24, die-hards know it as so much more – and have been clamoring for its return since the PS3 and Xbox 360 era. Now it's finally been confirmed, with a likely release date of summer 2024, and a list of trailers and first teams below. As the year goes on, we'll have the feature list and other details right here in your College Football 25 guide.

The first trailer for College Football 25 offered a glimpse of all the intricacies the series' return has to offer, including lifelike mascots, jerseys, locker rooms and stadiums. It also confirmed the first four teams: Michigan, Georgia, Florida and Alabama. Click on the image above to give him a watch.

College Football 25's release date is expected to fit into the same window as Madden NFL 25 – which should follow tradition with an August arrival. College Football 25 was announced in February 2024 and is being made at EA Tiburon, the long-time home of the Madden series.

Is College Football 25 just NCAA Football 25 under a different name? Something like that, although there is an important legal difference. The National Collegiate Athletic Association was accused of not compensating its players for their performances in EA's gameswhich led to a lawsuit from some of the players in question – and the end of that series with NCAA Football 14. As a result, this is indeed considered the 21st game in EA's non-NFL football series – but it carries no longer the NCAA name.

Considering the lawsuit mentioned above, EA has been super careful in securing real College Football 25 players. Those who agree to participate in the game will receive a flat fee of $600 and a copy of the game, as a reward for the use of their likeness. The good news is that this strategy worked and more than 10,000 college athletes have signed up to appear.

