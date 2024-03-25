Rhode Island's top high school boys tennis players in 2024

There hasn't been a tennis season like this for a while.

In most seasons you can pick a prohibitive favorite for the state championship or singles championship, and that's usually the right answer. This year there isn't a single team or individual that you can say will win a trophy and be confident about it.

On the team side, La Salle is the favorite. The Rams had their most impressive victory last spring, a season full of adversity on and off the field that ended with a 4-3 victory over Hendricken in the state championship game.

Yes, La Salle is the favorite this spring, especially with what they're bringing back to the singles lineup. They're not exactly a stone cold lock, but that's because there's another team in Division I that has a heavy arsenal.

Ponaganset and St. Raphael didn't have enough players to fill out a roster last spring, but combining with a co-op makes them a tough team to beat. St. Ponaganset (or whatever they're going to call themselves) boasts an elite top three, and if they can find a way to steal points from the back in doubles, that could be enough to win a state crown.

Hendricken passed most of the lineup, but the Hawks were deep in doubles and expect those players to step up and take on new roles. Barrington will be his usual self and, with an anchor atop the order, it should make life easier knowing he has something to count on.

While the Ponaganset/St. Raphael's cooperative chose to join forces and move up. Last year's Division II champions, North Kingstown, and runners-up, East Greenwich, didn't fight as hard. They will be the favorites to return to Slater this spring, but watch Cumberland. Why? Traditionally, Division I teams that fall usually win titles against lesser competition the season after they fall.

Division III will be a little more open because Chariho, last year's D-III champion, accepted the challenge and moved up to D-II. With second-place St. Raphael co-opted and in Division I, North Smithfield and Pawtucket should be the favorites. Portsmouth, which went 2-11 in Division II last year, was in decline, so expect a strong boost from the Patriots.

So who will be the singles champion? That's a completely different story. After winning the last two, Hendrickens Jack Ciunci has graduated, so someone will be a title winner for the first time.

Here are the 10 players we think you should keep an eye on as they battle for the title:

Connor Ainley

Cranston West, sophomore

Ainley hardly looked like the rookie last spring when he earned Second Team All-State honors in his freshman season. Ainleyy, the best player on the Falcons roster, will be the best player in Division II this season and should be in line to improve on his Round of 16 finish in last year's State Tournament.

Ethan Clegg

Ponaganset, elder

Clegg may not be the No. 1 player on his team, but he's still one of the top six or seven players in the state. Clegg plays on the same team as state semifinalist Josh Steere and will see a significant upgrade in the league as he sits at No. 2 now with Ponaganset/St. Raphael is in Division I. Last year he was a quarterfinalist and First Team All-Stater and this spring he was able to do more.

Travis Chartier

St. Raphael, senior

With the Saints joining Ponaganset in a co-op and moving to Division I, Chartier may be able to play a consistent schedule of competitive games for the first time in his career. The downside to the co-op is that Chartier could end up as the state's top No. 3 seed behind Josh Steere and Ethan Clegg as he helps the team compete for a title and push itself past the second round of the state singles . tournament for the first time.

Derek Chen

Moses Brown, junior

Chen was a pleasant surprise in his first season at the top of the Quakers ladder. After his stellar regular season, he won his tournament match in the opening round and took Lincoln's Camden DiChiara, the eventual finalist, to three sets in the second round. Chen should be viewed as a darkhorse candidate for the state title and don't be shocked if he makes a run.

Camden DiChiara

Lincoln, eldest

There isn't a player on this list who has played less tennis over the past six months than DiChiara, who was busy helping the Lions basketball team have the best season in program history. It may take him a few weeks to find his strokes, but DiChiara should be fine once the singles tournament rolls around as he looks to become Lincoln's first champion since Tom Evans in 1988.

Dyllon Litmanovich

La Salle, senior

Litmanovich was the ultimate glue man for the Rams during his career. He has gone from a reliable doubles player to a competitive singles star and has done what was best to help the team succeed. This season, Litmanovich, who reached the Round of 16 last spring as a No. 3 singles player, will be one of the state's best players at No. 2 and an instrumental piece as La Salle tries to chase its fourth straight title.

Tomás Medina

La Salle, senior

There won't be many additions like this. Medina was a finalist in the 2022 state tournament but dropped out last spring. He's back on the field for the Rams this season, giving them the best 1-2-3 in the state. Regardless of where Medina falls on the ladder, it will be crucial to the success of the La Salles team and could ultimately win a singles title as well.

Lucas Sapolsky

Barrington, Junior

Sapolsky started his career with two semifinal appearances in the state singles tournament, stopping there with losses to his cousin and eventual two-time champion, Jack Ciunci of Hendricken. There's no family holding him back this year (although younger cousin Shane Ciunci will be there) and if Sapolsky isn't considered the favorite to win the state singles title, he'll be right behind whoever comes first.

Andreas Smith

La Salle, sophomore

After losing in the semifinals to eventual runner-up Camden DiChiara of Lincoln, what will Smith's second season have in store? Standing at 6-foot-1 and armed with a big serve and bigger groundstrokes, Smith's second season should be sensational. As one of three returning semifinalists, Smith has as good a chance as anyone to win the state singles title, something a Ram hasn't done since 2004.

Jos Steere

Ponaganset, elder

After burying everyone in Division II the past three seasons, Steere should finally have a competitive senior year as an individual and as a team. Steere should be the top player at the Ponaganset/St. Raphael cooperates and doesn't get a match off when he plays against the top states as he tries to improve on his quarter-final performance at last year's singles tournament. The Chieftains will also be competing for the team title, so every game Steere wins will mean a little more.