Sports
Rhode Island's top high school boys tennis players in 2024
There hasn't been a tennis season like this for a while.
In most seasons you can pick a prohibitive favorite for the state championship or singles championship, and that's usually the right answer. This year there isn't a single team or individual that you can say will win a trophy and be confident about it.
On the team side, La Salle is the favorite. The Rams had their most impressive victory last spring, a season full of adversity on and off the field that ended with a 4-3 victory over Hendricken in the state championship game.
Yes, La Salle is the favorite this spring, especially with what they're bringing back to the singles lineup. They're not exactly a stone cold lock, but that's because there's another team in Division I that has a heavy arsenal.
Ponaganset and St. Raphael didn't have enough players to fill out a roster last spring, but combining with a co-op makes them a tough team to beat. St. Ponaganset (or whatever they're going to call themselves) boasts an elite top three, and if they can find a way to steal points from the back in doubles, that could be enough to win a state crown.
Hendricken passed most of the lineup, but the Hawks were deep in doubles and expect those players to step up and take on new roles. Barrington will be his usual self and, with an anchor atop the order, it should make life easier knowing he has something to count on.
While the Ponaganset/St. Raphael's cooperative chose to join forces and move up. Last year's Division II champions, North Kingstown, and runners-up, East Greenwich, didn't fight as hard. They will be the favorites to return to Slater this spring, but watch Cumberland. Why? Traditionally, Division I teams that fall usually win titles against lesser competition the season after they fall.
Division III will be a little more open because Chariho, last year's D-III champion, accepted the challenge and moved up to D-II. With second-place St. Raphael co-opted and in Division I, North Smithfield and Pawtucket should be the favorites. Portsmouth, which went 2-11 in Division II last year, was in decline, so expect a strong boost from the Patriots.
So who will be the singles champion? That's a completely different story. After winning the last two, Hendrickens Jack Ciunci has graduated, so someone will be a title winner for the first time.
Here are the 10 players we think you should keep an eye on as they battle for the title:
Connor Ainley
Cranston West, sophomore
Ainley hardly looked like the rookie last spring when he earned Second Team All-State honors in his freshman season. Ainleyy, the best player on the Falcons roster, will be the best player in Division II this season and should be in line to improve on his Round of 16 finish in last year's State Tournament.
Ethan Clegg
Ponaganset, elder
Clegg may not be the No. 1 player on his team, but he's still one of the top six or seven players in the state. Clegg plays on the same team as state semifinalist Josh Steere and will see a significant upgrade in the league as he sits at No. 2 now with Ponaganset/St. Raphael is in Division I. Last year he was a quarterfinalist and First Team All-Stater and this spring he was able to do more.
Travis Chartier
St. Raphael, senior
With the Saints joining Ponaganset in a co-op and moving to Division I, Chartier may be able to play a consistent schedule of competitive games for the first time in his career. The downside to the co-op is that Chartier could end up as the state's top No. 3 seed behind Josh Steere and Ethan Clegg as he helps the team compete for a title and push itself past the second round of the state singles . tournament for the first time.
Derek Chen
Moses Brown, junior
Chen was a pleasant surprise in his first season at the top of the Quakers ladder. After his stellar regular season, he won his tournament match in the opening round and took Lincoln's Camden DiChiara, the eventual finalist, to three sets in the second round. Chen should be viewed as a darkhorse candidate for the state title and don't be shocked if he makes a run.
Camden DiChiara
Lincoln, eldest
There isn't a player on this list who has played less tennis over the past six months than DiChiara, who was busy helping the Lions basketball team have the best season in program history. It may take him a few weeks to find his strokes, but DiChiara should be fine once the singles tournament rolls around as he looks to become Lincoln's first champion since Tom Evans in 1988.
Dyllon Litmanovich
La Salle, senior
Litmanovich was the ultimate glue man for the Rams during his career. He has gone from a reliable doubles player to a competitive singles star and has done what was best to help the team succeed. This season, Litmanovich, who reached the Round of 16 last spring as a No. 3 singles player, will be one of the state's best players at No. 2 and an instrumental piece as La Salle tries to chase its fourth straight title.
Tomás Medina
La Salle, senior
There won't be many additions like this. Medina was a finalist in the 2022 state tournament but dropped out last spring. He's back on the field for the Rams this season, giving them the best 1-2-3 in the state. Regardless of where Medina falls on the ladder, it will be crucial to the success of the La Salles team and could ultimately win a singles title as well.
Lucas Sapolsky
Barrington, Junior
Sapolsky started his career with two semifinal appearances in the state singles tournament, stopping there with losses to his cousin and eventual two-time champion, Jack Ciunci of Hendricken. There's no family holding him back this year (although younger cousin Shane Ciunci will be there) and if Sapolsky isn't considered the favorite to win the state singles title, he'll be right behind whoever comes first.
Andreas Smith
La Salle, sophomore
After losing in the semifinals to eventual runner-up Camden DiChiara of Lincoln, what will Smith's second season have in store? Standing at 6-foot-1 and armed with a big serve and bigger groundstrokes, Smith's second season should be sensational. As one of three returning semifinalists, Smith has as good a chance as anyone to win the state singles title, something a Ram hasn't done since 2004.
Jos Steere
Ponaganset, elder
After burying everyone in Division II the past three seasons, Steere should finally have a competitive senior year as an individual and as a team. Steere should be the top player at the Ponaganset/St. Raphael cooperates and doesn't get a match off when he plays against the top states as he tries to improve on his quarter-final performance at last year's singles tournament. The Chieftains will also be competing for the team title, so every game Steere wins will mean a little more.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.providencejournal.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/03/25/rhode-islands-best-high-school-boys-tennis-players-in-2024/73054284007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK claims China cyberattack targeted voter data and lawmakers
- Congress' Vikramaditya on Kangana Ranaut
- Rhode Island's top high school boys tennis players in 2024
- The Anne Hathaways Belt Necklace Is About to Be Everywhere This Spring
- Roush Review: Serving time in a British women's prison | Entertainment
- EU suspects Apple, Google, Meta of violating DMA compliance
- Two-dose rule for health workers could be scrapped as NSW Health reviews new coronavirus vaccination requirements
- Is the photo of Xi Jinping frowning authentic? Radio Asia Libre
- KAMMI met with Jokowi to invite to a conference and discuss a number of issues
- How Christopher Nolan saved Anne Hathaway amid 2013 Hollywood backlash | Hollywood
- Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings 2024: Post-NFL free agency top 175 | Fantasy football news, rankings and projections
- Shop the DVF Target collection to get the wrap dress for less