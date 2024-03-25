The loss of the championship hits women's hockey in Wisconsin hard





DURHAM, NH Amid the pain, the fire began to burn. Ohio State experienced it in 2023. The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team was hurting Sunday after losing the Frozen Four championship game.











“Not many people on our team have experienced this kind of pain when you get so close and you don't quite make it,” Badgers senior Casey O'Brien said. A 1-0 loss to the Buckeyes was a cruel way for the Badgers to pack up for the season and fly home Sunday night. But the turnaround was fair play: Ohio State had to do the same thing a year earlier and wonder what could have been different in a one-game championship decided by one goal. People also read… “This is something that none of us ever want to experience again,” said O'Brien, who previously said she plans to use her extra year with the Badgers. “So I think next year the group that's there, the one that's coming back, they're going to be excited and I think they're going to do everything they can to win.” The two highest scoring teams in NCAA women's hockey put together a defensive battle and a scoreless tie that was not broken for more than 52 minutes. Wisconsin, which finished among the top three in the country with Kirsten Simms, O'Brien and Britta Curl, was shut out for only the second time this season. The other was also from Ohio State in November. The Badgers had moments when it looked like they might break through, but they fumbled the puck on some, were foiled by Buckeyes defensemen on others and were picked off by goaltender Raygan Kirk on more. “I think our efforts were a little inconsistent,” O'Brien said. “There were moments when it seemed like we weren't really involved in the game. You can't show that in the national championship game.” What else could the Badgers have done to prevent the outcome they'll have to wait six months for? These were the things that were occasionally a pitfall for a team full of experienced attackers. “At the end of the day, we've got to get pucks to the net and we've got to get bodies in the dirty areas. We just weren't doing that,” O'Brien said. “There was a lot of turnover on the blue line on both sides. We couldn't capitalize on our chances and they took advantage of one of theirs. We just have to be better everywhere.” O'Brien barely skipped a beat before releasing one player: goalkeeper Ava McNaughton, who stopped everything but Joy Dunne's well-placed shot over her right shoulder in the third period. “She couldn't do more for us,” O'Brien said. There is no shortage of highlights from the 2023-2024 season. The Badgers won 35 games, earned the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff championship and had two of the three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award in O'Brien and Simms. Coach Mark Johnson became the first in NCAA women's hockey to win 600 games. The last goal did not happen. “Any time you get into this position and work with a group of players for a whole season and you're so close and yet so far away from lifting the championship trophy, it hurts and it hurts,” Johnson said. “And that should happen. These kids put a lot of time into it, they put a lot of energy into it. They are committed to themselves. They go through setbacks.” A new cycle will soon begin, perhaps with the Badgers carrying a chip on their shoulder after a frustrating loss to end the season. The college careers ended for Curl and defensemen Chayla Edwards and Anna Wilgren, but the Badgers will regain most of their scoring power with a talented recruiting class. “I think it's going to hurt for a while,” Simms said. “The next time we see them, we'll be ready to go. Obviously it's going to be a long time. It sucks now and it's going to suck for a while, but I think it will help fuel us.” for next year.” Photos: Wisconsin women's hockey takes on Ohio State in the Frozen Four title game















































































































































































