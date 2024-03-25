Softball ready to face Missouri on Tuesday





HEMPSTEAD, NY Heading to Long Island, Fordham University Softball will take on Missouri on Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 PM on the Hofstra campus. Top of the Order Entering the matchup with the Tigers, Fordham leads the nation in total doubles, doubles per match and ties, and ranks ninth in the nation in total doubles and 14th in the nation in doubles per match.

The Rams rank second in the Atlantic in 10 home runs per game (0.60) and third in slugging percentage (0.418) as a team, and are second in the league defensively in fielding percentage (0.964).

Three Rams are hitting over .300 heading into Tuesday, led by Sydney Wells , Kate McGuire And Bailey Enoch .

Enoch, one of three players to start this season and play in every game, leads the team with 30 points and 24 runs scored, with 17 extra base hits spanning 10 doubles, two triples and five home runs.

Wells leads the team in RBIs with 34, while recording 28 hits and 16 runs scored, with 10 doubles and a team-best eight home runs, and leads the Rams in walks with 15, hitting .326/.721 /.429 in 28 games. played. Bronx Bombers Juan Soto and Aaron Judge aren't the only heavy hitters in The Bronx, as a pair of big bats at the top of the Fordham order, Enoch and Wells, have combined for 59 hits, 13 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Wells and Enoch are tied for first in the league in total doubles while ranking first and second respectively in doubles per match while Eva Koratsis And Gianna Sarlo rank fifth in the league in total doubles.

Wells leads the conference in multiple categories and leads the A-10 in total home runs, RBIs, RBIs per game and total bases while ranking second in the league in slugging percentage.

Enoch, another of the league leaders, is fifth in the A-10 in home runs and slugging percentage, and currently ranks third in the conference in total bases. Taking bases With 12 stolen bases per year, Nele Nogay ranks fourth in the league in stolen bases and stolen bases per game, both ranking her among the top 100 players in the country.

Enoch is a perfect 7-for-7 on stolen bases, while Mikayla Swan has captured four bases in five attempts.

Wells leads the team in walks with 15, ahead of Enoch and Michaela Carter who each drew 13. Circle this Devon Miller ranks second in the A-10 in hits allowed per seven innings, and is currently fourth in the league in strikeouts with 66 through 84.1 innings pitched, the third most innings pitched of any A-10 pitcher this season .

Holly Beeman leads the Rams with six wins, fanning 26 batters in 66.2 innings pitched. Looking back on the weekend Another big day for the bats Sunday afternoon, Fordham spread double digits for the third straight game en route to a 12-4 victory over UMass.

The Rams would score twelve runs on 14 hits that afternoon, and while aided in part by four UMass errors, would see eight different Rams reach base safely, while five players recorded an RBI.

Michaela Carter would lead the efforts at the dish with three RBIs on the day, while both Nicki Sudall And Nele Nogay each scored three hits and an RBI. What about Missouri At 25-7 this year (4-5 SEC), Missouri heads to Hempstead for a doubleheader on Tuesday, as they will take on host Hofstra after the game against the Rams.

The Tigers have won three of their last four, falling 4-3 to #2/3 LSU last time out on Sunday.

Alex Honnold is hitting .394 this season with a team-best 39 hits, including 15 doubles, and is second on the team with 24 RBIs and 28 runs scored, trailing at .657 with an on-base percentage of . 466.

Honnold is second in the nation in total doubles, while the Tigers as a team are second in the SEC in total doubles and doubles per match.

In the circle, Cierra Harrison enters Tuesday with a 1.81 ERA through 65.2 innings pitched in 2024, with 52 strikeouts and a 9-1 record in 15 appearances. What's on deck? Fordham heads to Fairfax, Virginia this weekend for a weekend against George Mason, starting with a doubleheader on Friday before playing a single game on Saturday afternoon.

