Karmello English enters Michigan Football transfer portal





The Michigan football program's wide receiver corps continues to thin out. Karmello English, a wideout who appeared in seven games as a true freshman during the Wolverines' national championship season, announced on social media this weekend that he will be putting his name in the transfer portal and looking for a new home. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time as Wolverine,” the post began. “I would like to thank Coach Harbaugh, Coach Moore and Coach Bellamy for their belief in my ability to play at UM. More specifically, I appreciate my teammates, Michigan fans and my support staff!” The post continued to say that after “careful consideration” he will enter the portal on April 16. ANALYSIS:Unlike Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore isn't keen on the spotlight for Michigan football English was a four-star recruit, rated as the No. 26 wide receiver in the country and the No. 16 overall player in Alabama in the class of 2023, according to 247Composite sports rankings. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver caught one pass during his career in the maize and blue: a four-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jack Tuttle late in a 52-7 victory over Indiana. English, a native of Phoenix City, Ala., played in six games as a wideout and one as a punt returner when he returned one punt for eight yards against East Carolina in his collegiate debut. It's another blow to assistant wide receiver Ron Bellamy, who already lost seniors Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson to the NFL draft, and last week lost receiver and special teamer Eamonn Dennis, who announced he was also putting his name on the draft. transfer portal. Michigan's top returning receivers are Semaj Morgan, who had 22 catches for 204 yards and three scores as a true freshman, and Tyler Morris, who caught 13 passes for 197 yards and one score in his sophomore campaign. Michigan will add four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin, who was teammates with incoming quarterback Jadyn Davis at Providence Day School in Charlotte, and three-star I'Marion Stewart, a speedster from Kenwood Academy in Chicago. Michigan fans! Celebrate the national title with our two commemorative books: “Blue Reign” And “Corn & Grand” order now! And pay memorial wall art from the front page of the Detroit Free Press starting the morning after UM's historic championship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/university-michigan/wolverines/2024/03/25/karmello-english-transfer-portal-michigan-football/73093220007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos