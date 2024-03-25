Sports
Ohio State beats Wisconsin to win NCAA women's hockey national championship
DURHAM, N.H. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 to win the program's second NCAA championship on Sunday.
The match, a rematch of the 2023 championship that ended in a 1-0 Wisconsin victory, was scoreless through the first two periods. National Rookie of the Year Joy Dunne scored the first and only goal of a thrilling, evenly matched championship match featuring the top two teams in the national rankings.
That was a great game, Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall said. I thought whoever scored in the third would win the game just because it was such a good defensive side of the game from both teams. It was just a feeling of, if we can achieve that and then withstand defensively, we can win this thing.
No team in the NCAA has scored more goals this season than the Badgers (205) and Buckeyes (200). However, the championship game was more of a defensive effort with very little space for either team. Both teams were held to under 30 shots (Ohio State beat Wisconsin 28-26), and there were nearly 40 blocked shots combined (Wisconsin had a 20-17 lead).
It seemed like as the third period got underway, it would be a matter of who would get to one first, Wisconsin coach Mark Johnson said. There weren't many good scoring opportunities on either side and so it comes down to one game. They made the game, they won the game and it hurts.
It was the third-largest crowd in the history of the NCAA women's hockey championship (4,378 people attended the game at Whittemore Center Arena) and the largest since the 2006 finals in Minneapolis.
On the winning goal, Cayla Barnes, who transferred to Ohio State in her fifth year to try to win a national championship, made a key defensive play to disrupt a near breakaway by Britta Curl. She quickly moved the puck out of the zone to Hannah Bilka, another fifth-year transfer and a PWHL draft-eligible player, who made the pass to Dunne. Barnes, who was named to the Frozen Four All-Tournament Team, finished the season with a plus-71 rating and is projected to be among the top picks in the 2024 PWHL Draft.
That's who you want to have the puck on their stick it's someone like Barnes because she just has such a high IQ and great vision on the ice and she knows how to move it quickly and be simple with the actions and then to go up, Muzerall said. . Obviously it was put on display today.
Buckeyes No. 1 goalie Raygan Kirk made 26 saves for the win. Kirk was a member of the Robert Morris women's hockey team that folded after the 2020-2021 season and transferred to Ohio State for the 2021-2022 season. The championship match was the last match of her college career.
It's hard to put into words, Kirk said after the game. Freshman Year I don't think I would believe I would be sitting here today.
To get a shutout against one of the best teams in the country at a key time in (her) career, I mean, I'm just really proud of her, Muzerall said before pitching to the PWHL for its No. 1 goaltender, who come eligible for the 2024 draft.
The Buckeyes have won two championships in the last three years, both under Muzerall, who took over a perennial .500 program in 2016-17 and turned it into a destination for players like Bilka and Barnes looking for postseason success.
As much as I took a chance on Ohio State, Ohio State took a chance on me because I was only a second assistant at Minnesota, my alma mater. We had a lot of success, but a lot of people at Ohio State believed in me, Muzerall said. With the support staff, with the players we recruit, it's been a lot easier because people want to come. At first it was more difficult because we don't have the geographical location and the ice rink. It is difficult to attract children, but winning obviously helps. And I want to push to win three and more.
Meanwhile, for the Badgers, Sunday marked the team's 11th appearance in the national championship game. The team has won seven NCAA titles, more than any other school in the country, and it's reasonable to expect this core group to be back. Losing senior captain Curl will hurt, but the team is still young with stars like Caroline Harvey, Kirsten Simms, Laila Edwards and Casey O'Brien still eligible. Their starting goalie, Ava McNaughton, who made 27 saves in the game, is only a freshman.
Now (Ava) getting the experience she's had all season, especially the last three or four weekends, will help her along the way as she continues her career at Wisconsin, Johnson said. We had two freshman defensemen in the lineup tonight, two second-year defensemen who have been through this before, once on the winning side and this year on the losing side. And (those are) great experiences for those young players as we move forward.
Harvey added: We're already looking forward to next year.
(Photo of OSU's Joy Dunne scoring the winning goal: Gil Talbot/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
