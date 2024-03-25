Terriers face a foe in RIT in NCAA Tournament for the first time

by Scott Weighart, GoTerriers.com

BOSTON Over the years, Boston University's opponents run the gamut almost from A to Z.

From the Air Force to Yale, Boston University has played host to 75 different programs since the puck dropped in the college's first hockey game on February 6, 1918.

This Thursday that total will rise to 76.

During Sunday night's NCAA Selection Show, BU learned its first-round foe will be RIT, which defeated AIC Saturday night to claim the Atlantic Hockey championship and automatically advance to the national tournament.

The Tigers won national championships in Division II and III in the 1980s before moving up to Division 1 for the 2005-06 season. This is the fourth time RIT has qualified for the national tournament and the first time since 2016. Meanwhile, BU looks to return to the Frozen Four after arriving there last year.

“If you've been there before, it certainly helps,” says head coach Jay Pandolfo said. “Guys know what to expect, so that will help us going into the tournament. This year it's a little different, traveling a little further, but nothing wrong with a good road trip.”

The Terriers are ranked No. 2 overall and are considered the clear favorites in Thursday's game. However, the proudest moment in RIT hockey history occurred under similar circumstances. In their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2010, the Tigers stunned another No. 2 seed, Denver, and headed to New Hampshire for an improbable run to the Frozen Four before losing to Wisconsin.

One game after playing the team BU has faced the most in its history, Boston College, the Terriers will adapt to the other extreme.

“I haven't looked into it that much,” Pandolfo said of RIT. “Obviously we won't see them during the regular season, so we'll watch some videos on them and prepare like we do with most teams.”

For those BU fans unfamiliar with RIT, here's a crash course on Thursday's opponent.

The Tigers are a much older team than the Terriers

RIT generally has 11 players in its lineup who are at least 23 years old, while BU has only two 23+ players who play regularly: graduate student Sam Stevens and junior Matthew Caron . Here's an intriguing fact: When BU's leading scorer Macklin Celebrini was born on June 13, 2006, three of the top six Tiger scorers were seven years old or a week or two away from their seventh birthday.

“They are the oldest team in college hockey,” Stevens said. “They're going to play hard; we're going to respect them.”

“It's been like this all year,” Celebrini said. “Every team has their older guys and younger guys. Obviously they're an older team; more experienced, more mature. We're excited to play them and see what they bring.”

“Over the course of the year we've played some older teams,” Pandolfo said. “This time of year, with the experience our guys have had, I don't think we think about it too much.”

One of those three crafty Tiger veterans is a defender who has scored more goals than Lane Hutson

Gianfranco Cassaro is a UMass transfer and fifth-year blue liner who has scored an eye-popping total of 17 goals on 19 assists in 39 games this season. He leads the team in power play goals with eight and has more goals than any defenseman in the country.

RIT is ranked highly nationally in most team statistics

While the Tigers can't match the Terriers on schedule, RIT ranks sixth in the nation in team offense, averaging 3.92 goals per game. BU is just ahead in fifth place. RIT also ranks fifth in team defense and fourth in penalty kill, keeping opposing power plays at bay more than 86% of the time. Just as importantly, the Tigers have also scored a whopping six short-handed goals. However, they have had to rely on that penalty more than most teams as they rank eighth in the country in penalty minutes.

Both teams have relatively few enemies in common this season

RIT split a weekend series with UNH, shut down Notre Dame, lost 5-2 to Maine and swept Bentley. While the Tigers went a combined 4-2 against those teams, BU went 7-2, losing one of three games with New Hampshire and split with Notre Dame. In addition to facing a new opponent, BU will play South Dakota State in the team's first-ever game. That said, it won't be new territory for Stevens, who played juniors at Sioux Falls in the USHL.

“It's great,” Stevens said. “Sioux Falls is a good place; We are excited. It will be fun.'

“I don't think it really matters to us,” Celebrini said of moving west instead of playing closer to home. “Wherever we end up, we're going to get put down, and we've just got to deal with it and bring our A-game.”

Although the Terriers enjoyed an excellent season, they suffered a 6-2 loss to archrival Boston College on Saturday night in the Hockey East championship game. After a stellar special teams night in Friday's 4-1 win over Maine in the conference semifinals — scoring two power-play goals in just three opportunities — the Terriers looked better at even strength on Saturday, but were down four power play goals.

“You have to have a short memory this time of year,” Pandolfo said. “There's still a lot of hockey to be played, and we want to get it done. More for us now, it's putting it behind us. I think as a group we understand how to play and what it looks like to have success, and we I have to get back to that mentality.”

BU had defeated BC in the Beanpot semifinals, but lost to Northeastern 4-3 in overtime of the Beanpot Championship. The Terriers came back to end the Huskies' season in the Hockey East quarterfinals, and they know similar redemption is possible on the national stage.

“You have to use last night as motivation,” Stevens said. “We've had a few tastes of trying to win trophies this year. We're fortunate that we've had a good enough regular season to qualify for this, and hopefully we can take home the big one.”

The Terriers' road to a national championship begins with an unknown foe in a part of the country where the team has never played. If all goes well, they'll have the chance to end up where they've been 23 times before: the Frozen Four.