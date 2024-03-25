JJ Watt compares the NFL's hip-drop tackle ban to flagging football as players speak out about controversial rule changes





The NFL banned the hip-drop tackle Monday via a unanimous vote of team owners in a controversial decision that the league says will improve player safety. The rule change immediately sparked passionate responses from players past and present. Opponents of the decision argue that the rule will fundamentally change the way the game is played for the worse, and further skew the rules in favor of violations as the league protects its most marketable players. The NFLPA rejected the proposal in a statement last week prior to the vote, arguing that the change will cause confusion among us as players, among coaches, among officials and especially among fans. Jeff Miller, executive vice president of the NFL's Competition Committee, advocated for the ban in October, stating that hip tackles result in “approximately 25 times as many injuries as a typical tackle. That argument ultimately won out when the owners officially voted to ban the tackle.” technique during league games in Orlando on Monday. JJ Watt leads the critical player response Players spoke out after Monday's vote, and many of them joined the NFLPA's critical stance. Among them was retired three-time defensive player of the year JJ Watt. He compared the ban to flagging football on social media. The Kenyan Drake was injured in '21 among the supporters of the regime While the players' response was largely critical of the decision, it was not unanimous. A few offensive players, including running back Kenyan Drake, were among those in favor of the rule. Drake suffered a broken ankle during a tackle in 2021 called for a change in approach to the rules Than. He spoke out Monday in support of the rule change. I don't care about public opinion. I lost my right ankle and a quarter of season 21 due to tackles like this. something had to give and I'm glad it's not someone's legs/ankles anymore https://t.co/FkXqdW6fKm Kenyan Drake (@KDx32) March 25, 2024 Retired Pro Bowl tackle Kyle Long also supported the change and the league's efforts “to minimize the potential for serious injury.” I'm glad the hip drop tackle is out of the game. I'm all for the competition and trying to minimize the chance of serious injury. This competition has a 100 percent injury rate, but the hip drop is usually the cause of injuries that are more difficult to recover from. Well done NFL Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 25, 2024 Former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman took a both-sides approach. There are two sides to it. I'm all for player safety and hip drop tackles are dangerous, but on the other hand, how is a defensive player supposed to tackle if we take away every tackling method? #HealthyDebate https://t.co/38ZTOsxQar Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 25, 2024 But the majority of player comments on social media were not in favor of the change, with the most vocal opponents including high-profile defenders past and present. I just wish they forced the entire Competition Committee to create examples of how they expect a defender to tackle a ball carrier. I want them to run it at full speed and make a video for the players. At some point during the making of that video they will realize how Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 20, 2024 The competition committee doesn't care about defense. Every year they make it harder for us to succeed Joshua Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) March 25, 2024 Why can attacking players still cut you off? I'm sure a lot of people get hurt by that too, but it's still in the game. Joshua Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) March 25, 2024 As a human being: mostly indifferent As an entrepreneur:

The NFL protects the merchandise. The national audience tunes in to see insult. Further protect attacking players/potentially weaken tackling attempts (win-win) As Hitman: Dislike, more defensive penalties, real sport weakened https://t.co/NL65TPWlFU Harrison Smith (@harrismith22) March 25, 2024 Don't like the hip drop rule. We will rightly complain. But we're coming back into the feeding line and they know that. Chris Lang (@JOEL9ONE) March 25, 2024 NFL players know that career-ending injuries pose a risk to us taking the field. We're trading our health for $$, so I don't look at it from the injury side because we're making that trade knowingly. Let's make as much money as we can while playing so we have $$ if injuries happen https://t.co/otVtBfcq0i Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) March 25, 2024 This rule is going to lead to a LOT more penalties and missed tackles. Both will make it easier for offenses to score. DK (@DevonKennard) March 25, 2024 You'll see a lot of ball carriers wearing DBs, like backpacks, without the hip drop tackle Quincy Enunwa (@QuincyEnunwa) March 25, 2024 Like it or not, the new rule is now unchangeable. At least not for the coming season. If implemented as planned, the rule is intended to reduce the risk of injury in a violent game. It also wants to change the way the game is played and viewed on Sundays. Get ready for more hotly debated penalty flags as the league, its players and officials adapt to the sea change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/jj-watt-likens-nfls-hip-drop-tackle-ban-to-flag-football-as-players-sound-off-on-controversial-rule-change-200114790.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos