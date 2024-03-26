Sports
Murray says an emotional farewell to his 'tennis house' in Miami
Miami (AFP) Andy Murray left the Miami Open for the last time on Sunday and did so in characteristic style with a performance full of courage and skill but also a lot of passion.
The emotion of the game itself, a missed opportunity for a third straight tournament win for the first time in more than a year, was heightened by Murray knowing this week was his final appearance in a city he calls his “tennis home” .
The two-time Miami winner, who turns 37 in May, lost in a thrilling third-set tie-break to Czech Tomas Machac and managed to fight on after receiving treatment for an ankle injury.
The Scot had saved match point in the third before forcing a tie-break, which he led 5-3 before Machac delivered some killer blows to win 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5)
It had been three hours and 28 minutes of absorbing tennis, perhaps the most entertaining of the tournament so far, albeit strangely on the third level, the Butch Buchholz court.
“It's obviously a disappointing result for me, but brilliant crowd, brilliant atmosphere, very exciting match,” Murray said.
“I was obviously just a few points away from the finish and to be honest, he came out with some big shots, played high-risk tennis and it paid off today,” the Briton said.
Murray's injury late in the third set saw him jump off the court in agony with what initially looked like a possible Achilles tendon injury but later turned out to be just a very painful ankle sprain.
But after undergoing major hip surgery to extend his career, Murray was able to appreciate the value of his performances and his previous round victories over Italian Matteo Berrettini and Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry.
“It was quite positive, there were some good signs in my game, definitely an improvement from the last few tournaments, not perfect, but when I think about winning matches against the players I did and pushing Thomas like I did today, I am proud of myself because it is extremely difficult to do what I do with the problem I have.
“To still be able to compete with these guys is a credit to myself and the work I've done and the effort I've put in to keep myself in this position,” he said.
Tennis house
For years, Murray has done most of his offseason training in Miami and says he has developed a genuine love for the area.
Miami has been a special place for me throughout my career. It's basically been my tennis home. I did so much of my work, training and preparation here. “I love the city,” he said.
Before leaving the court, he showed his appreciation to a crowd that had wanted him, singing and cheering for him throughout the long battle with Machac.
“The support has been brilliant. There are obviously Americans in the crowd, there are Brits in the crowd too, and also a lot of Latin Americans here who love their tennis and have always given me great support here,” he said.
“So it was a little bit more emotional leaving the court today than some of the other events,” he said.
The farewell is something Murray knows will await him for the rest of the season as he heads into his expected retirement later this year.
“I'm looking forward to the end now and just giving it my best over the next few months and then going to be home with my family and I'm looking forward to that,” he said.
