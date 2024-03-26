Meghan Moore, 25, former New England College hockey player from Cape Cod





Local Obituaries

“Her smile lit up the harbor of Hyannis.” Meghan Moore, 25, of Centerville, Massachusetts, tragically passed away on March 16, leaving us far too soon. Beloved daughter of Billy and Mary Beth, and sister of Will and Molly, Meghan's humor and zest for life will be deeply missed but forever remembered. A standout athlete at Barnstable High School, Meghan brought her passion to New England College as a proud member of the Women's Ice Hockey team, where she graduated in 2021. She was also a favorite each summer among both staff and customers at Spanky's Clam Shack, the beloved harborside restaurant run by the Moore family. Her smile lit up the Hyannis Harbor and she had recently embraced a new adventure in the Miami restaurant world. In celebration of Meghan Moore's life, a foundation has been established by Meghan's family and friends to continue her legacy. Meghan was a shining example of determination and loyalty, and we want to honor her memory by empowering future student-athletes. The Meghan Moore Foundation will award an annual scholarship to an outstanding female student-athlete, allowing them to pursue their academic and athletic ambitions. This scholarship will serve as a beacon of hope and encouragement and embodies Meghan's spirit of determination and dedication. In lieu of flowers, we kindly request that you make a donation to the foundation GoFundMe: Meghan Moore Memorial Fund, which will then be donated to the Meghan Moore Foundation once it is formally established. The Moore family expresses their deepest gratitude for the outpouring of support during this unimaginably difficult time. Meghan is survived by her parents, William and Mary Beth (Kelley) Moore of Centerville, brother Will Moore of Centerville, sister Molly Moore of New York City, grandmother Elizabeth A. Kelley of Hyannis, and a large extended family including Bernie and Patricia. (Kelley) O'Donnell of Marstons Mills, David Kelley of Hyannis, Bobby Kelley of Centerville, Robert M. and Shari Moore of Martha's Vineyard, Abigail Cary of Osterville, Jerry and Jennifer (Moore) Macheo of Virginia Beach, Tony and Sonja Lauro by Randolph, Moira (Moore) Cabral, Jimmy Murray of Colorado, and Rick and Maureen Malmgren. Beloved cousins ​​are Kerry and Andrew Kelley, Maggie, Annie and Seamus O'Donnell, Caroline Kelley, Dane and Sarah Murray, Rebecca and Nathan Cabral, and Kristen and Kelley Malmgren. Meghan is preceded in death by Paul E. Kelley of Hyannis, Thomas J. and Constance M. Moore of Barnstable, Daniel J. Kelley of West Barnstable, Tommy Moore, Pamela (Moore) Murray, Brenda Woodruff and Zachary Cabral. Visitation will take place at Our Lady of Victory, 230 S. Main St., Centerville, MA 02632, on Tuesday, March 26 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM to celebrate and honor Meghan's life. The funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m., also at Our Lady of Victory. Burial will follow in St Francis Xavier Cemetery, Centreville. Join the family and attend services at the Hyannis Yacht Club, 490 Ocean St., Hyannis, MA 02601. Women killed in murder-suicide in Miami were student-athletes at the University of New Hampshire

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com And Doane Beal & Ames. Would you like to display a loved one's obituary on Boston.com? Post your obituary hereor email it to [email protected]. Subscribe to newsletter Stay up to date with the latest news from Boston.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boston.com/news/massachusetts-obituaries/2024/03/25/local-obituary-meghan-moore-25-former-new-england-college-hockey-player-from-cape-cod/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos