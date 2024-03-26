Eight Big Ten schools earn bids to NCAA Womens Gymnastics Regionals





2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships ROSEMONT, Ill. The Big Ten Conference will send representatives from eight of its women's gymnastics programs to the regional round of the 2024 NCAA Championships, with those regional competitions taking place April 3-7 at four campus locations across the country. Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State earned spots in the team competition, while gymnasts from Iowa, Illinois and Rutgers will compete in individual events at the regional meets. Three Big Ten schools earned national seeds for this year's championships, with Michigan at No. 9, Big Ten Champions Michigan State at No. 12 and Minnesota at No. 15 Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State will all participate in the Michigan Regional, while Minnesota and Nebraska will participate in the Arkansas Regional. Maryland and Michigan State will compete in the Florida Regional. The Regionals begin April 3 and 4 with a play-in to determine the final team in the eight-team regional league. Two four-team sessions will be held at each regional location on April 4 and 5, with the top two teams from each session advancing to the regional finals on April 6 and 7. The top two teams from each region automatically receive a place in the national championships. In addition, the best all-around competitor and top event specialist from the second round of each region (not part of a team advancing to the National Championships) will advance to the National Championships. Event Specialist qualifiers only compete in the events they have qualified for. This year's NCAA Championships will be broadcast live on ESPN2 (April 18 semifinal sessions at 4:30 PM and 9 PM ET) and ABC (April 20 finals at 4 PM ET), the latter marking the fourth straight year that the competition airs on ABC. Below is a complete list of 2024 NCAA regionals featuring Big Ten teams and individuals.



2024 NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS REGIONALS (April 3-7)

Arkansas Regional (Host: University of Arkansas)

Big Ten TeamsMinnesota and Nebraska Regional California (Host: University of California)

All-round competitors Karina Munoz, Iowa

Individual event specialists Ilka Juk, Iowa (beam); Emily Erb, Iowa (floor) Florida Regional (Host: University of Florida)

Big Ten Teams The state of Maryland and Michigan

Individual event specialists Avery Balsar, Rutgers (bars) Michigan Regional (Host: University of Michigan)

Big Ten Teams Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State

Individual event specialists Arielle Ward, Illinois (vault); Lyden Saltness, Illinois (bars); Mia Takekawa, Illinois (bars/beam); Mia Townes, Illinois (floor)

