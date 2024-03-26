Sports
Five key lessons from the 2024 CONCACAF Nations League final | Football news
The United States won its third consecutive CONCACAF Nations League title after beating Mexico 2-0 in the final, thanks to goals from Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna.
The final was played on Sunday evening in front of a raucous crowd supporting both teams at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The North American Football Tournament takes place every two years and is spread over dates allocated by FIFA for international friendlies. It determines the finalists for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the regional qualifiers for the CONMEBOL Copa America.
All 41 regional teams are divided into three tiers, with the top four teams from the top tier qualifying for a knockout competition to determine the champion.
Here's a look at the five talking points from the tournament:
The rivalry between the US and Mexico is alive and well
The US men's soccer team may not be as globally successful as their female counterparts, but they have been a dominant force in the North American region and have edged their southern neighbors Mexico in recent decades.
This has led to a rivalry full of political and football-related subplots.
Once considered among the continent's powerhouses, the El Tri, as the Mexican soccer team is known, has fallen behind the Stars and Stripes. Their last 36 meetings have resulted in 19 wins for the US and just nine for Mexico.
They have met twice in the CONCACAF Nations League finals and the US has won both times (2019 and 2024), but Mexico has a narrow lead in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Sunday's game led to heated words on the field and fans throwing objects from the stands.
US coach Gregg Berhalter and some of his players were hit by debris while celebrating Gio Reyna's strike in the 63rd minute that gave the home side a 2-0 lead.
That was a shame because we want a really competitive match, we want a great atmosphere, but we don't want things to be thrown at us, Berhalter said after the match.
Homophobic chants continue to cause problems
For the second year in a row, the final was suspended in the closing minutes due to homophobic chants from pro-Mexican fans.
Canadian referee Drew Fischer stopped the game twice: in the 88th minute and again six minutes into stoppage time. The match was eventually completed, leading to the regional football body issuing a statement after the match condemning the discriminatory chant.
Security staff at the stadium identified and ejected a significant number of fans, and the referee and match officials activated FIFA protocol. It is extremely disappointing that this issue continues to be an issue in some matches.
Concacaf Statement pic.twitter.com/paejNeQyYE
Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 25, 2024
Tyler Adams scores a worldie to mark an international comeback
Once the US was crowned CONCACAF Nations League champions, a celebratory Tyler Adams stood on the field with his two-month-old son Jax in his arms; the 25-year-old midfielder is still grinning widely after scoring the goal of his life in his side's 2-0 win.
Making his first start for club or country in more than a year, Adams' powerful strike from 35 yards thundered past helpless Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, whose well-timed lunge towards the right goal post still could not prevent the ball from rocketing past his right hand and into the back the net.
People have a lot of questions about this, Adams said. But to see what we do week in and week out when we have the opportunity to work together, we continue to grow.
Adams has two goals in 38 games for the US. The other came in 2018 against Mexico.
The oft-injured midfielder made his first start for the US since the loss to the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup round.
TYLER ADAMSwow!!!! #USMNT
Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) March 25, 2024
Jordan's three-peat pushes Berhalter's men
Earlier this week, Berhalter motivated his players to win their third straight Nations League title by emulating the famous example of NBA legend Michael Jordan and the 1991-93 Chicago Bulls.
On the Jordan slide, when he held up the three fingers with the trophy, Berhalter said, we photoshopped the Nations League trophy into the same photo with Michael Jordan.
Is this the end of the Reyna-Berhalter feud?
Attacking midfielder Reyna started the match for the US, scoring his eighth international goal and later saying that winning titles for his country never gets old.
I'll never take one [titles] obvious, he added.
I always enjoy coming to camp because of the group of boys and the energy we have. I'm at a loss for words right now.
The Nottingham Forest player, son of American football legend Claudio Reyna, has come a long way from the family feud between Reyna and Berhalter that emerged during the teams' participation in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Berhalter nearly sent Reyna home from the 2022 tournament due to a lack of crowds in practice, sparking a feud that led to the U.S. Soccer Federation appointing interim coaches for much of last year. Berhalter returned in September and Reyna followed suit a month later after recovering from injury.
When I took over the team again, I said it needed time, Berhalter said. And that was something that we both recognized. And the more you worked together and the more he believed that the intentions were true and that the entire staff had his best interests in mind, I think we started to gain trust.
Reyna, who was selected as the CONCACAF Nations League player of the tournament, expressed hope that the three-peat would provide inspiration for competing in this summer's Copa America on home soil against South America's top teams.
It's big for momentum, he said. We are now together with our core group. We know what it takes to win big games.
THE USMNT IS THE 2023/24 NATIONS LEAGUE CHAMPION! pic.twitter.com/zpP8aTI9TC
Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) March 25, 2024
|
